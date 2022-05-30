Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 18:26 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Box Office: 'Top Gun: Maverick' Debuts to Stratospheric $124 Million; 'Triangle of Sadness' wins Cannes Film Festival's Palme d'Or
Tom Cruise Image Credit: Instagram / Tom Daily Cruise

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Box Office: 'Top Gun: Maverick' Debuts to Stratospheric $124 Million

Tom Cruise may have pulled off one of the most daring stunts of his career -- getting audiences to go to the movies for something that doesn't involve superheroes. "Top Gun: Maverick" pulled in blockbuster ticket sales in its opening weekend, collecting $134 million from a record 4,732 North American cinemas. Paramount and Skydance's all-American action-adventure is expected to collect $151 million through Monday, defying expectations while also setting a new high-water mark for Memorial Day opening weekends. That's thanks to dazzling reviews, heaping doses of nostalgia and getting Cruise back in the cockpit to perform real aerial stunts as pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell.

'Triangle of Sadness' wins Cannes Film Festival's Palme d'Or

"Triangle of Sadness" , a film by Swedish director Ruben Ostlund, won the Palme d'Or for Best Picture at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, the festival announced. "When we started to make this film I think we had one goal - to really, really try to make an exciting film for the audience and bring thought-provoking content," Ostlund said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

