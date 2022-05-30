Archbishop of Canterbury to miss Jubilee service due to COVID-19, pneumonia
The Archbishop of Canterbury will no longer deliver a sermon at a service of thanksgiving to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee this week as he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild pneumonia, his office said on Monday.
"The Archbishop of Canterbury has today tested positive for Covid-19 and has also been suffering with mild pneumonia since last week. He will therefore not be preaching at the Service of Thanksgiving," Lambeth Palace said in a statement. Justin Welby, 66, the spiritual leader of the worldwide Anglican Communion of about 85 million Christians, said he was "deeply saddened to be missing the historic celebration".
Lambeth Palace said it had informed Buckingham Palace and conveyed the Archbishop's regret. The Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, will preach the sermon in his place.
