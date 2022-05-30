Left Menu

PM Modi praises devotees' spirit of keeping places of pilgrimage clean

Responding to Dhamis tweet, the prime minister said this spirit of the devotees is going to inspire everyone for cleanliness of the pilgrimage places.In his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi had said thousands of devotees are reaching every day at Char-Dham and especially in Kedarnath.People are sharing happy experiences of their Char-Dham Yatra.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2022 23:20 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 23:20 IST
PM Modi praises devotees' spirit of keeping places of pilgrimage clean
  • Country:
  • India

A day after he urged pilgrims visiting Char Dham to ensure cleanliness, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the spirit of devotees to participate in the cleanliness efforts along with the government.

In a tweet, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said Prime Minister Modi had given the message of cleanliness to the pilgrims visiting Char Dham in the 89th Mann Ki Baat programme, which encouraged all the devotees to support the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in collaboration with the government.

Dhami also shared a video of devotees participating in cleanliness efforts. Responding to Dhami's tweet, the prime minister said this spirit of the devotees is going to inspire everyone for cleanliness of the pilgrimage places.

In his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi had said thousands of devotees are reaching every day at 'Char-Dham' and especially in Kedarnath.

''People are sharing happy experiences of their 'Char-Dham Yatra'. But, I have also seen that some devotees are also very sad because of the filth being spread by some pilgrims in Kedarnath. Many people have expressed their views on social media as well,'' he said.

Going on a holy pilgrimage and coming across a heap of filth there is not right, he had said.

''But friends, in the midst of these complaints, one is getting to see many good pictures too. Where there is faith, there is also creation and positivity. There are many devotees who are worshiping in the Dham of Baba Kedar, as well as performing the sadhna of cleanliness. Some are cleaning near the place of stay, while others are cleaning garbage along the travel route,'' he had said.

''Just as a pilgrimage is important here; equally important is 'teertha sewa' as has been mentioned and I would also say that without 'teertha sewa', a pilgrimage is also incomplete,'' Modi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India
3
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
4
Don't be fooled by Big Tobacco's sustainability awards

Don't be fooled by Big Tobacco's sustainability awards

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022