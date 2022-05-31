Left Menu

Bo Burnham drops extended video featuring deleted scenes from his special 'Inside'

American comedian Bo Burnham, on Monday evening, released an extended video featuring deleted material from his 2021 Netflix special 'Bo Burnham

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-05-2022 08:42 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 08:42 IST
Bo Burnham drops extended video featuring deleted scenes from his special 'Inside'
Bo Burnham (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American comedian Bo Burnham, on Monday evening, released an extended video featuring deleted material from his 2021 Netflix special 'Bo Burnham: Inside'. According to Variety, titled 'THE INSIDE OUTTAKES', this video is almost 63 minutes long, just 24 minutes shorter than the 83-minute runtime of the original 'Inside'. The comedian had started editing the extra footage into a cohesive video back in April.

He had first announced the debut as a surprise through Twitter. He wrote, "a year ago today, I released a special called inside. i've spent the last two months editing together material that i short for the special but didn't end up using. it will be on my YouTube channel in one hour. i hope you enjoy it." 'Inside' had been written, directed, shot, sound edited and cut together by Burnham inside his house over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic before releasing it on Netflix in May 2021.

As per Variety, Burnham also released the music from the special in an album titled 'Inside (The Songs)', which hit No. 1 on Billboard's comedy albums chart and eventually climbed to No. 7 on the Top 200. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India
4
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022