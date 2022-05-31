Bo Burnham drops extended video featuring deleted scenes from his special 'Inside'
American comedian Bo Burnham, on Monday evening, released an extended video featuring deleted material from his 2021 Netflix special 'Bo Burnham: Inside'.
American comedian Bo Burnham, on Monday evening, released an extended video featuring deleted material from his 2021 Netflix special 'Bo Burnham: Inside'. According to Variety, titled 'THE INSIDE OUTTAKES', this video is almost 63 minutes long, just 24 minutes shorter than the 83-minute runtime of the original 'Inside'. The comedian had started editing the extra footage into a cohesive video back in April.
He had first announced the debut as a surprise through Twitter. He wrote, "a year ago today, I released a special called inside. i've spent the last two months editing together material that i short for the special but didn't end up using. it will be on my YouTube channel in one hour. i hope you enjoy it." 'Inside' had been written, directed, shot, sound edited and cut together by Burnham inside his house over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic before releasing it on Netflix in May 2021.
As per Variety, Burnham also released the music from the special in an album titled 'Inside (The Songs)', which hit No. 1 on Billboard's comedy albums chart and eventually climbed to No. 7 on the Top 200. (ANI)
