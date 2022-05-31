Left Menu

Child found dead, mother unconscious in Maha hotel room; cops suspect 'suicide bid'

PTI | Thane | Updated: 31-05-2022 09:47 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 09:20 IST
Child found dead, mother unconscious in Maha hotel room; cops suspect 'suicide bid'
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A six-year-old girl was found dead and her mother lying unconscious in a hotel room here in Maharashtra, with police suspecting that the woman and her husband had entered into a ''suicide pact'', an official said on Tuesday.

The woman's husband is missing following the incident on Monday, he said.

The couple was in debt and had sold their flat in the Vasai area of neighboring Palghar district, the official from Mira Road police station said.

The couple, Rayan and Poonam Brako (30), along with their daughter Anakya (6) checked into the hotel in the Mira Road area on Friday, he said.

They allegedly gave poison-laced food to their daughter on Sunday night. Later, the woman also allegedly consumed poison. She gave the poison to her husband, who also consumed it, the official said.

The hotel staff attended to the family on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday.

Around 1 pm on Monday, the woman raised an alarm on seeing her child lying motionless, the official said. Some medical experts were called in and police were alerted. The minor's body was subsequently sent for postmortem and the woman was rushed to a hospital where she is currently undergoing treatment. The police found a bottle of poison in the hotel room, the official said. The woman's husband had left the hotel before noon and is missing since then, the official said, adding that they suspect the couple had entered into a ''suicide pact''. According to the police, when the man found that the poison was not acting on his wife, he allegedly tried to strangulate her following which she fell unconscious. The woman worked as a school teacher till last year, the official said.

Efforts are on to trace her husband, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India
4
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022