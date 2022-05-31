Left Menu

Bradley Cooper undergoes complete transformation as Bernstein in 'Maestro'

Netflix has dropped the first look images of Hollywood star Bradley Cooper's transformation for the upcoming biographical drama 'Maestro', the actor's directorial follow-up to Oscar winner 'A Star Is Born'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-05-2022 10:13 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 10:13 IST
Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
According to Variety, in 'Maestro' Cooper is portraying the role of esteemed Broadway composer Leonard Bernstein, with Carey Mulligan playing Bernstein's wife Felicia Montealegre.

Netflix released the set photos from the movie which show Bernstein at various ages, with impressive make-up work applied to Cooper in order to nail his look as an elderly Bernstein. As per Variety, Steven Spielberg was originally attached to direct a Bernstein biographical drama and recruited Cooper to star in it. At the time, Cooper was coming off 'A Star Is Born' and was more interested in writing and directing movies than taking on an acting role for someone else, even Spielberg.

Moviegoers shouldn't expect to see the film released until 2023. (ANI)

