Left Menu

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson pack on the PDA in new social media videos

American media personality Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are not holding back the Public Display of Affection (PDA) as evident from the former's recent social media post.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-05-2022 10:33 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 10:33 IST
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson pack on the PDA in new social media videos
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American media personality Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are not holding back the Public Display of Affection (PDA) as evident from the former's recent social media post. According to Fox News, Kardashian took to her Instagram handle and posted stories featuring a series of videos with her 'Saturday Night Live' alum boyfriend. Davidson debuted his new bleached-blonde hairstyle to match his girlfriend's latest hair transformation.

In the first video, the duo was seen using a devil-horn Instagram filter as they stuck their tongues out for the camera. Davidson then leaned in and gave Kardashian a kiss as she laughed for the camera. In the second video, the couple made the video black and white as they took turns sticking their tongues out for the camera. The final video showed Davidson hugging Kardashian as she smiled.

Lately, Davidson and Kardashian have been putting their relationship on display. In April, they made their red carpet debut at the White House Correspondent's Dinner. Davidson then also supported his girlfriend at Hulu's premiere of 'The Kardashians' this month, as per Fox News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India
4
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022