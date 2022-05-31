Left Menu

'Bridgerton' actor Ruby Barker discharged from hospital amid mental health struggles

Ruby Barker, best known playing Marina Thompson in the hit Netflix series Bridgerton, said she has been discharged from the hospital following a mental health scare.The 25-year-old actor last week shared a video on Instagram saying that she was taking a little break after she was hospitalised due to ill health.In a new video shared Monday, Barker said she was out of the hospital and spending time at a nature retreat.

PTI | London | Updated: 31-05-2022 11:38 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 11:38 IST
'Bridgerton' actor Ruby Barker discharged from hospital amid mental health struggles
''I've been discharged from hospital! Thank you so much for the support, I can't wait for the future and I feel as if I've came out the other side. Thank you everyone, have a blessed day, take care of yourselves, don't be afraid to check in with your loved ones and we're all in this together as they say in High School Musical. Big big love,'' she captioned the post.

The actor also expressed gratitude towards her friends, ''Bridgerton'' team, the medical community of the NHS, as well as the media for reaching out to her.

''It made me feel so happy to be alive. I didn't expect so many people will reach out to me after watching the video. It made me feel less alone. A big shout-out to the NHS taking care of me. I'm doing ok. ''If I have any advice for my younger self, I would just tell myself, 'Listen, it's not all doom and gloom, even when you hit rock bottom','' she said in the video clip.

She said she has been in touch with her co-star Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton on the show), who told her to train the mind ''to find the funny, the light and the positive'' in life. Barker recently reprised her role as Marina in a guest appearance in the second season of ''Bridgerton'', which premiered late March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

