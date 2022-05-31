Left Menu

Vikram Bhatt's ‘Judaa Hoke Bhi’ to theatrically release in July

So much gratitude - the wordsmith me fails at words, the filmmaker captioned the post.Vikram Bhatts uncle-filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is serving as a mentor on the movie.Judaa Hoke Bhi also features Aindrita Ray, who has previously starred in Kannada films such as Manasaare and Bhajarangi.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-05-2022 11:51 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 11:51 IST
Vikram Bhatt's ‘Judaa Hoke Bhi’ to theatrically release in July
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt on Tuesday said his feature film “Judaa Hoke Bhi”, starring Akshay Oberoi, is set to be released in cinema halls on July 15.

The film is produced by K Sera Sera and Vikram Bhatt’s Studio Virtual Worlds, touted to be India’s first LED virtual production studio. Vikram Bhatt – best known for horror films such as “Raaz” franchise and “1920” – unveiled the motion poster of the movie and release date of “Judaa Hoke Bhi” in an Instagram post.

“#JudaaHokebhi A labour of love! So much gratitude - the wordsmith me fails at words,” the filmmaker captioned the post.

Vikram Bhatt’s uncle-filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is serving as a mentor on the movie.

“Judaa Hoke Bhi” also features Aindrita Ray, who has previously starred in Kannada films such as “Manasaare” and “Bhajarangi”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India
4
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022