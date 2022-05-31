Vikram Bhatt's ‘Judaa Hoke Bhi’ to theatrically release in July

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt on Tuesday said his feature film “Judaa Hoke Bhi”, starring Akshay Oberoi, is set to be released in cinema halls on July 15.

The film is produced by K Sera Sera and Vikram Bhatt’s Studio Virtual Worlds, touted to be India’s first LED virtual production studio. Vikram Bhatt – best known for horror films such as “Raaz” franchise and “1920” – unveiled the motion poster of the movie and release date of “Judaa Hoke Bhi” in an Instagram post.

“#JudaaHokebhi A labour of love! So much gratitude - the wordsmith me fails at words,” the filmmaker captioned the post.

Vikram Bhatt’s uncle-filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is serving as a mentor on the movie.

“Judaa Hoke Bhi” also features Aindrita Ray, who has previously starred in Kannada films such as “Manasaare” and “Bhajarangi”.

