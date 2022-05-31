Left Menu

Obscene video case: Goa police file charge sheet against Poonam Pandey, Sam Bombay

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 31-05-2022 13:21 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 13:17 IST
Obscene video case: Goa police file charge sheet against Poonam Pandey, Sam Bombay
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Goa police have filed a charge sheet against model-actor Poonam Pandey and her estranged husband Sam Bombay in connection with a case of allegedly shooting an obscene video in the coastal state in 2020.

The charge sheet was filed last week before Judicial Magistrate First Class, Canacona, under various sections pertaining to obscenity, trespassing, and circulation of the obscene video, Canacona police inspector Pravin Gawas told PTI on Tuesday.

Pandey and Bombay were in November 2020 booked for allegedly shooting the obscene video at the state-owned Chapoli dam in the Canacona area and circulating it on social media platforms, the official said.

Both of them were then arrested and later released on bail.

Gawas said the police recorded statements of 39 witnesses, who would be examined by the court during the case trial.

Pandey and Bombay have been charged under various Indian Penal Code Sections 447 (criminal trespass), 292, 293 (obscenity) and 294 (reciting or uttering any obscene song or words in a public place), as well as provisions of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986 and the Information Technology Act.

