Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi-starrer 'Virata Parvam' to debut in theatres in June
Actors Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi's upcoming Telugu feature ''Virata Parvam'' will now release in theatres two weeks early on June 17, the makers have announced.
The period drama, written and directed by Venu Udugula, was earlier scheduled to land in theatres on July 1.
Inspired by true events from the 1990s, ''Virata Parvam'' will chronicle a love story in the backdrop of Naxalite movement in Telangana region, the makers said in a press release.
Daggubati essays the role of Comrade Ravanna, who is known by his pen name Aranya, whereas Pallavi plays his admirer named Vennela. The film also stars Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Eswari Rao and Sai Chand in pivotal roles.
''Virata Parvam'' is presented by D Suresh Babu and bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas.
The film has cinematography by Dani Sanchez Lopez and Divakar Mani, while Suresh Bobbili has provided the music.
