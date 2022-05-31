Left Menu

Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi-starrer 'Virata Parvam' to debut in theatres in June

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-05-2022 13:34 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 13:34 IST
Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi-starrer 'Virata Parvam' to debut in theatres in June
  • Country:
  • India

Actors Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi's upcoming Telugu feature ''Virata Parvam'' will now release in theatres two weeks early on June 17, the makers have announced.

The period drama, written and directed by Venu Udugula, was earlier scheduled to land in theatres on July 1.

Inspired by true events from the 1990s, ''Virata Parvam'' will chronicle a love story in the backdrop of Naxalite movement in Telangana region, the makers said in a press release.

Daggubati essays the role of Comrade Ravanna, who is known by his pen name Aranya, whereas Pallavi plays his admirer named Vennela. The film also stars Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Eswari Rao and Sai Chand in pivotal roles.

''Virata Parvam'' is presented by D Suresh Babu and bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas.

The film has cinematography by Dani Sanchez Lopez and Divakar Mani, while Suresh Bobbili has provided the music.

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
3
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India
4
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022