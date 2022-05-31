Left Menu

Baseless: Kartik Aaryan on reports of fee hike post 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Commenting on the news article, Aaryan tweeted Promotion hua hai life mein, Increment nahi Baseless This is my promotion in life and not increment. Baseless. Aaryan will next be seen in Telugu remake of Allu Arjuns Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo titled as Shehzada, Hansal Mehtas Captain India, Shashanka Ghoshs romantic thriller Freddy and film producer Sajid Nadiadwalas untitled next.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-05-2022 14:07 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 14:04 IST
Baseless: Kartik Aaryan on reports of fee hike post 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'
Kartik Aaryan's look from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Karthik Aaryan has dismissed reports that he has hiked his acting fee post the success of ''Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2''.

The horror-comedy, directed by Anees Bazmee, has amassed Rs 128.24 crore since it's release on May 20.

''Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'' is a sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-starrer 2007 psychological movie of the same name.

A media report on Monday said that the 31-year-old actor, who would normally charge Rs 15-20 crore per movie, has apparently hiked his fee to Rs 35-40 crore now. Commenting on the news article, Aaryan tweeted: ''Promotion hua hai life mein, Increment nahi Baseless (This is my promotion in life and not increment. Baseless).'' Aaryan will next be seen in Telugu remake of Allu Arjun's ''Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'' titled as ''Shehzada'', Hansal Mehta's ''Captain India'', Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller ''Freddy'' and film producer Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India
3
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
4
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022