'There is truly no one like you': Mahesh Babu's heartfelt note to father Krishna on his 79th birthday

Telegu star Mahesh Babu penned a heartfelt note wishing his father, Veteran star KrishnaVeteran star Krishna on his 79th birthday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-05-2022 16:52 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 16:52 IST
'There is truly no one like you': Mahesh Babu's heartfelt note to father Krishna on his 79th birthday
Mahesh Babu with father Krishna (Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Telegu star Mahesh Babu penned a heartfelt note wishing his father, Veteran star KrishnaVeteran star Krishna on his 79th birthday. On Tuesday, actor Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture of his father along with a heartfelt note, he wrote, "Happy birthday Nanna! There is truly no one like you. Wishing for your happiness and good health for many more years to come. Stay blessed always. Love you."

In reaction to the post, fans dropped lovely wishes and showered love in the comment section for the 79-year-old veteran star. Previously, Mahesh Babu pretty often shares glimpses of his father on social media. He shares a very close bond with his father and has always claimed that his father is his biggest inspiration to become an actor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu will soon be seen sharing the big screen with Pooja Hedge in his upcoming film, which is a Sukumar's directorial. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

