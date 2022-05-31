Left Menu

World famous valley of flowers to open on Wednesday

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 31-05-2022 17:33 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 17:33 IST
The world famous valley of flowers national park in Chamoli district will open for visitors on Wednesday, a senior official said.

Giving this information on Tuesday Uttarakhand's Chief Wildlife Warden Parag Madhukar Dhakate said the valley of flowers will remain open for visitors till October 31.

The park which is situated in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district was closed for two years due to COVID-19.

