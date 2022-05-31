World famous valley of flowers to open on Wednesday
PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 31-05-2022 17:33 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 17:33 IST
- Country:
- India
The world famous valley of flowers national park in Chamoli district will open for visitors on Wednesday, a senior official said.
Giving this information on Tuesday Uttarakhand's Chief Wildlife Warden Parag Madhukar Dhakate said the valley of flowers will remain open for visitors till October 31.
The park which is situated in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district was closed for two years due to COVID-19.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttarakhand
- Chamoli
- Madhukar Dhakate
- Wildlife Warden Parag
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand govt mandates registration for devotees before commencing Chardham Yatra
AAP Uttarakhand chief ministerial candidate Ajay Kothiyal resigns from party
ITBP rescues two trekkers stranded for over 48 hours in Uttarakhand
ITBP rescues two trekkers stranded for over 48 hours in Uttarakhand
UP tourists rescued by Uttarakhand authorities from Khaliya Top