Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny says new criminal case opened against him

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 19:53 IST
Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Tuesday he had been charged in a new criminal case and faced up to 15 years in prison if found guilty.

In a post on Instagram, Navalny said he had been charged with creating an extremist organisation and inciting hate towards the authorities. The charge comes on top of a nine-year sentence he received in March for fraud and contempt of court, before which he was already serving a 2-1/2 year sentence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

