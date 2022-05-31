Disney releases teaser trailer for live-action 'Pinocchio'

On Tuesday, the first trailer for Robert Zemeckis' 'Pinocchio' was released. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the first trailer for the live-action and computer-animated musical starring Tom Hanks as Geppetto teases but does not reveal the doll. Jiminy Cricket, played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, gets a lot of screen time.

'Pinocchio' by Zemeckis is a remake of the 1940 Disney animated picture, which was based on Carlo Collodi's 1883 Italian novel 'The Adventures of Pinocchio'. Cynthia Erivo, Keegan-Michael Key, Lorraine Bracco, Luke Evans, and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth all appear in the film as the voices of Pinocchio, the little wooden doll created by Geppetto and brought to life by magic.

'Pinocchio' will premiere on Disney+ on September 8th, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

