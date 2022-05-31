Left Menu

Disney releases teaser trailer for live-action 'Pinocchio'

On Tuesday, the first trailer for Robert Zemeckis' 'Pinocchio' was released.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-05-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 20:45 IST
Disney releases teaser trailer for live-action 'Pinocchio'
Pinocchio (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

On Tuesday, the first trailer for Robert Zemeckis' 'Pinocchio' was released. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the first trailer for the live-action and computer-animated musical starring Tom Hanks as Geppetto teases but does not reveal the doll. Jiminy Cricket, played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, gets a lot of screen time.

'Pinocchio' by Zemeckis is a remake of the 1940 Disney animated picture, which was based on Carlo Collodi's 1883 Italian novel 'The Adventures of Pinocchio'. Cynthia Erivo, Keegan-Michael Key, Lorraine Bracco, Luke Evans, and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth all appear in the film as the voices of Pinocchio, the little wooden doll created by Geppetto and brought to life by magic.

'Pinocchio' will premiere on Disney+ on September 8th, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India
3
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
4
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022