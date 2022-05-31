Moosewala murder: Punjab Police makes first arrest

Two days after the gruesome murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in Mansa district, the Punjab Police on Tuesday made the first arrest in this case. Manpreet Singh has been arrested in connection with the Moosewala murder case, said a senior police official. ''This is the first arrest in this murder case,'' the official told PTI. Manpreet has been accused of supplying vehicles to the assailants who were involved in the killing of Moosewala. Manpreet was produced before a court, which sent him to a five-day police custody, said the official. Police have also brought two criminals from jails on production warrants for questioning, said the official. According to official sources, the two have been brought from Bathinda and Ferozepur jails. The Punjab Police on Monday had said it had rounded up some people and got several important leads in connection with the murder. It had also rounded up five suspects in Uttarakhand. The state police had termed the incident as a case of an inter-gang rivalry and had said the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the murder of Moosewala. One Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is the member of Bishnoi gang, had claimed the responsibility of the murder. A CCTV footage had emerged on social media showing Moosewala's vehicle being followed by a car in Jawaharke village on Sunday evening. Then a car stopped in front of Moosewala's vehicle following which an indiscriminate firing took place, according to the FIR. According to police, Moosewala's murder appeared to be in retaliation of youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera's killing that took place last year. The name of Moosewala's manager Shaganpreet had figured in the murder of Middukhera's murder. However, Shagunpreet had fled to Australia, according to police. Three shooters, identified as Sunny, Anil Lath and Bholu, all residents of Haryana, had been arrested by the Delhi Police special cell in connection with the murder of Vicky Middukhera while Shaganpreet was also nominated as accused in the FIR.

