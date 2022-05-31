US national staying with husband in Noida dies of 'organ failure'

A US national staying in India died here allegedly due to a severe health condition on Tuesday, police said.

Michelle Rae (50) was staying in Noida Sector 26 with her husband William Thomas, who works for a private firm in the city, they said.

According to police, Rae was taken to the Kailash Hospital in Sector 27 around 7.30 am, but was declared dead on arrival and the local police was informed by the hospital authorities.

''The body was sent for post-mortem, which revealed that she died of septic shock,'' Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh told PTI.

''Septic shock'' is a condition in which the blood pressure falls and the organs of the body fail to receive sufficient oxygen.

Police said Thomas had joined the firm in Noida Sector 15 in September last year, while his wife had arrived in the city in May.

The couple was putting up in a hotel in the Sector 26 area, a 15-minute drive to work for Thomas, they said.

Further legal proceedings in the case are being carried out, police said.

