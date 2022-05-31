Now one can take 'No Tobacco Pledge' online through MyGov platform

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday launched a provision for taking online 'No Tobacco Pledge' through MyGov platform on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day.

States and Union Territories and all stakeholders have been requested to disseminate the pledge widely and encourage maximum participation in the 'No Tobacco Pledge' campaign from May 31 to June 21, the health ministry said. The ministry organized a virtual event to observe World No Tobacco Day 2022 which was chaired by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

The theme of World No Tobacco Day this year is 'Tobacco: Threat to our Environment,' an official statement said. The winners of 'Quit Tobacco Be A Hero Campaign' were also felicitated on Tuesday. The campaign was undertaken by National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru, with an objective to provide a platform to tobacco users to share their narrative of quitting or attempting to quit through a self-made video and promotion of the National Tobacco Quitline Toll-Free 1800-11-2356 and m-Cessation services. The Union Ministry of Health in collaboration with MyGov, organized the online competitions, viz., poster making/slogan writing; video making and essay writing, during the last year's World No Tobacco Day (WNTD), 2021.

These online competitions received huge response, across the country from youth as well as general citizens, the statement said. The winners of these competitions were also felicitated. The WNTD 2022 event also provided a platform for release of pocket book on Standard Treatment Guidelines for Substance Use Disorders and Behavioural Addictions and Mobile APP (Android & iOS) 'Addiction-Rx' for assisting physicians to provide quality care in substance use disorders, under Drug De-Addiction Programme, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)