Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan exude chemistry in new song from 'Jug Jug Jeeyo'

Actor Kiara Advani on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a still of her new song 'Rang Sari' from her new anticipated film 'Jug Jug Jeeyo', also starring Varun Dhawan.

ANI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-05-2022 22:58 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 22:58 IST
'Jug Jug Jeeyo' poster (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Kiara Advani on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a still of her new song 'Rang Sari' from her new anticipated film 'Jug Jug Jeeyo', also starring Varun Dhawan. "Coming soon... #RangiSari..." she captioned the post.

Exuding sizzling chemistry, the still image of the song portrayed Kiara and Varun amid flashing red and blue disco lights. Kiara has donned a glittery silver-tinged crop top with a pair of fancy white-coloured shorts. A clump of colourful feathers attached to her shorts has stepped up Kiara's style game. The 'Badlapur' actor Dhawan has revealed his chiselled body in the image from the song of the movie. Varun wore a front-open, see-through sequin shirt, matched with a pair of white jeans and has sought to pack it with a piercing gaze.

Meanwhile, 'Jug Jug Jeeyo's, 'The Punjaabban Song' was released on Saturday. The film is helmed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' is geared up to hit the screens on June 24. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

