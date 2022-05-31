Left Menu

Singer KK dies in Kolkata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-05-2022 23:57 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 23:57 IST
Singer KK dies in Kolkata
  • Country:
  • India

Well-known Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died in Kolkata on Tuesday night, officials said.

He was 53.

KK was feeling unwell after reaching his hotel, following a performance at a concert in the evening where he sang for almost an hour, officials said.

He was taken to a private hospital in south Kolkata where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

''It’s unfortunate that we could not treat him,'' a senior official of the hospital said.

KK, known as a versatile singer, has recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Astros' Framber Valdez goes distance to beat A's; Tennis-'Angry' Murray likens Texas school shooting survivor's experience to his own and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Astros' Framber Valdez goes distance to be...

 Global
4
Make tobacco industry accountable for environmental damage: UN health agency

Make tobacco industry accountable for environmental damage: UN health agency

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022