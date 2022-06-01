Left Menu

Prince Andrew is trying to 'make amends', Archbishop of Canterbury says

The Archbishop of Canterbury said Prince Andrew is seeking to "make amends" and highlighted the importance of forgiveness after Queen Elizabeth's son's fall from grace following accusations of sex abuse that led to a legal settlement.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-06-2022 00:43 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 00:43 IST
Prince Andrew is trying to 'make amends', Archbishop of Canterbury says
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Archbishop of Canterbury said Prince Andrew is seeking to "make amends" and highlighted the importance of forgiveness after Queen Elizabeth's son's fall from grace following accusations of sex abuse that led to a legal settlement. Andrew, 62, paid an undisclosed sum earlier this year to Virginia Giuffre, who accused him in a U.S. lawsuit of sexually abusing her two decades ago when she was 17. The prince did not admit wrongdoing in the settlement.

Justin Welby, the most senior bishop in the Church of England, said Elizabeth was "fully entitled" to have been accompanied by Andrew at the memorial service for her husband Prince Philip in March. "Now with Prince Andrew, I think we all have to step back a bit. He's seeking to make amends and I think that's a very good thing," Welby told ITV.

"Forgiveness really does matter. I think we have become a very, very unforgiving society." Earlier this year, the royal family removed Andrew's military links and said he will no longer be known as "His Royal Highness".

Andrew is not expected to appear when the royal family gather to wave at crowds from the palace balcony on Thursday as part of celebrations to mark the queen's 70 years on the British throne.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Astros' Framber Valdez goes distance to beat A's; Tennis-'Angry' Murray likens Texas school shooting survivor's experience to his own and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Astros' Framber Valdez goes distance to be...

 Global
4
Make tobacco industry accountable for environmental damage: UN health agency

Make tobacco industry accountable for environmental damage: UN health agency

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022