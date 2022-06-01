Entertainment News Roundup: Johnny Depp, awaiting verdict, appears at London's Royal Albert Hall; K-pop supergroup BTS to meet Biden, speak at White House Tuesday and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Actor Spacey says he will go to UK to face sex crime charges - Good Morning America

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey has said he will voluntarily appear in Britain "as soon as can be arranged" to face sex crime charges, Good Morning America reported on Tuesday. Last week, Britain's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it had authorised charges to be brought against Spacey, 62, on four counts of sexual assault against three men, and a further charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

K-pop supergroup BTS to meet Biden, speak at White House Tuesday

South Korean supergroup BTS, a fundraising juggernaut for social justice causes in the United States, will visit the White House on Tuesday to discuss hate crimes targeting Asians with U.S. President Joe Biden. The group will also address the White House press briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Johnny Depp, awaiting verdict, appears at London's Royal Albert Hall

Hollywood star Johnny Depp, awaiting a ruling in a U.S. defamation case involving his ex-wife and actor Amber Heard, made an unscheduled appearance at London's Royal Albert Hall on Monday during a rock concert, his second in as many nights. Depp appeared with English guitarist Jeff Beck to perform a series of music covers, including John Lennon's "Isolation", a track they collaborated on and released in 2020, in the northern English city of Sheffield on Sunday, surprising the crowd.

Box Office: 'Top Gun: Maverick' Debuts to Stratospheric $124 Million

Tom Cruise may have pulled off one of the most daring stunts of his career -- getting audiences to go to the movies for something that doesn't involve superheroes. "Top Gun: Maverick" pulled in blockbuster ticket sales in its opening weekend, collecting $134 million from a record 4,732 North American cinemas. Paramount and Skydance's all-American action adventure is expected to collect $151 million through Monday, defying expectations while also setting a new high-water mark for Memorial Day opening weekends. That's thanks to dazzling reviews, heaping doses of nostalgia and getting Cruise back in the cockpit to perform real aerial stunts as pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell.

Jurors in Depp-Heard case continue deliberations after question to judge

Jurors considering opposing lawsuits brought by former spouses Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continued deliberations on Tuesday after sending a question to the judge overseeing the trial on the actors' multimillion-dollar defamation claims. Depp, the 58-year-old "Pirates of the Caribbean" star, sued Heard in Virginia for $50 million and argued that she defamed him when she called herself "a public figure representing domestic abuse" in a newspaper opinion piece.

Christie's to offer rare first edition 'Harry Potter' book in private sale

A first edition of "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone", with some errors and signed by author J.K. Rowling, is going up for a private sale at Christie's in London, with the auction house inviting offers starting from 200,000 pounds ($250,000). The publication is one of 500 hardback copies of the book that were printed in an initial run in 1997. Three hundred of those were sent to libraries.

(With inputs from agencies.)