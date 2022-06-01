Entertainment News Roundup: Actor Spacey says he will go to UK to face sex crime charges - Good Morning America; K-pop supergroup BTS meets Biden speaks at White House and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Actor Spacey says he will go to UK to face sex crime charges - Good Morning America

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey has said he will voluntarily appear in Britain "as soon as can be arranged" to face sex crime charges, Good Morning America reported on Tuesday. Last week, Britain's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it had authorised charges to be brought against Spacey, 62, on four counts of sexual assault against three men, and a further charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

K-pop supergroup BTS meets Biden speaks at White House

South Korean boy band BTS, a fundraising juggernaut for U.S. social justice causes, met with President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday to discuss hate crimes targeting Asians. The K-pop stars made brief statements to reporters prior to the meeting, calling for a halt to crimes targeting Asian Americans.

Actor Damian Lewis and former Northern Ireland leader honored by Queen Elizabeth

Actor Damian Lewis, author Ian Rankin and former Northern Ireland first minister Arlene Foster were among more than 1,100 people recognized by Britain's Queen Elizabeth in her annual birthday honors. The list, which is issued to mark the 96-year-old monarch's official birthday, honors recipients for their "outstanding" contributions; most awards recognize public service or community work.

Johnny Depp, awaiting a verdict, appears at London's Royal Albert Hall

Hollywood star Johnny Depp, awaiting a ruling in a U.S. defamation case involving his ex-wife and actor Amber Heard, made an unscheduled appearance at London's Royal Albert Hall on Monday during a rock concert, his second in as many nights. Depp appeared with English guitarist Jeff Beck to perform a series of music covers, including John Lennon's "Isolation", a track they collaborated on and released in 2020, in the northern English city of Sheffield on Sunday, surprising the crowd.

No verdict in Depp, Heard defamation cases as jury ends day's deliberations

Jurors considering the opposing lawsuits from actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard deliberated for hours on Tuesday without reaching a verdict in the multimillion-dollar defamation fight that aired unsettling details about their troubled marriage. The seven-person jury is expected to resume their discussions on Wednesday morning in Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia.

Christie's to offer rare first edition 'Harry Potter' book in a private sale

A first edition of "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone", with some errors and signed by author J.K. Rowling, is going up for a private sale at Christie's in London, with the auction house inviting offers starting from 200,000 pounds ($250,000). The publication is one of 500 hardback copies of the book that were printed in an initial run in 1997. Three hundred of those were sent to libraries.

