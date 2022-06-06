Entertainment News Roundup: Box Office: 'Top Gun: Maverick' scores $86 million in massive second weekend; Shakira and Gerard Pique confirm they are to separate
Those returns rank among the top 10 highest-grossing second weekends in domestic box office history. Shakira and Gerard Pique confirm they are to separate Colombian singer Shakira and FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique are separating, the couple confirmed in a statement via their PR agency on Saturday seen by Reuters.
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
Box Office: 'Top Gun: Maverick' scores $86 million in massive second weekend
"Top Gun: Maverick" has the box office sizzling... again. In its second weekend of release, Tom Cruise's all-American action film collected a sensational $86 million from 4,751 North American theaters. Those returns rank among the top 10 highest-grossing second weekends in domestic box office history.
Shakira and Gerard Pique confirm they are to separate
Colombian singer Shakira and FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique are separating, the couple confirmed in a statement via their PR agency on Saturday seen by Reuters. "We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy," the statement said.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maverick
- FC Barcelona
- Colombian
- Gerard Pique
- all-American
- Tom Cruise's
- North American
ALSO READ
Populist Colombian candidate Hernandez enjoys late rise in polls
ANALYSIS-Left-wing Colombian candidate plans drug war shakeup
Colombians head to polls in divisive presidential election
Colombians head to polls in divisive presidential election
Colombians to vote for president amid generalised discontent