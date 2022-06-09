Entertainment News Roundup: Harvey Weinstein sues Stellantis' Chrysler unit over 2019 Jeep crash; UK prosecutors authorize indecent assault charges against Harvey Weinstein and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Harvey Weinstein sues Stellantis' Chrysler unit over 2019 Jeep crash

The former Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein, now in prison after being convicted of sex crimes, on Tuesday, sued the U.S. business of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles over a 2019 crash in which he flipped a Jeep Wrangler while trying to avoid a deer. Weinstein is seeking $5 million in damages, saying the Aug. 17, 2019 accident in Bedford, New York left him "catastrophically injured and rendered paralyzed" with "significant and continuing conscious pain and suffering" from what his lawyer called "severe spine and back injuries."

UK prosecutors authorize indecent assault charges against Harvey Weinstein

British prosecutors said on Wednesday they had authorized charges to be brought against former Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein on two counts of indecent assault against a woman 26 years ago. "Charges have been authorized against Harvey Weinstein, 70, following a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation," said Rosemary Ainslie, head of the Crown Prosecution Service's (CPS) Special Crime Division.

Woman tells jury Cosby molested her, defense challenges account

A woman who has filed a civil lawsuit against Bill Cosby took the witness stand in California on Tuesday, telling jurors the comedian forced her to perform a sex act at the Playboy Mansion when she was a teenager in the 1970s. Judy Huth, who is seeking unspecified damages, said she had gone to the famous locale in Los Angeles at Cosby's invitation after she and a friend met him days earlier at a public park where he was filming a movie.

Actor Matthew McConaughey makes emotional plea for gun laws at White House

Actor and Uvalde, Texas, native Matthew McConaughey met with President Joe Biden on Tuesday, and urged more congressional action on gun violence in an emotional speech, sharing stories of those who were killed in last month's elementary school shooting. Nineteen children and two teachers were shot to death at Robb Elementary School in McConaughey's hometown on May 24 by an 18-year-old gunman wielding a semi-automatic rifle.

Fan turns superhero in 'Ms. Marvel' comic spin-off

From super fan to superhero, 19-year-old Pakistani-Canadian actress Iman Vellani has made the ultimate transformation in the new Disney+ television show "Ms. Marvel". Vellani plays Marvel Comics' Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old high school student and superhero fangirl who discovers she has powers of her own.

Foo Fighters announce tribute concerts for late drummer Taylor Hawkins

American rock band Foo Fighters will play two tribute concerts for their late drummer Taylor Hawkins, taking to the stage in London and Los Angeles in September, the group said on Wednesday. Hawkins, 50, died unexpectedly in late March in a Bogota hotel during the group's South American tour, the rest of which was subsequently canceled.

U.S. says convicted R&B singer R. Kelly deserves more than 25 years in prison

U.S. prosecutors on Wednesday said the multiplatinum R&B singer R. Kelly deserves to spend more than 25 years in prison after being convicted of sex trafficking. In a filing in Brooklyn federal court, prosecutors said Kelly exploited his stardom and wealth over a quarter-century to lure women and underage girls for sex, demonstrating a "callous disregard" for his victims and showing no remorse.

Jurors were shown a video of Cosby denying Playboy Mansion assault claim

Comedian Bill Cosby denied a California woman's claim that he sexually assaulted her at the Playboy Mansion in the mid-1970s in a recorded deposition shown on Wednesday to a jury considering one of the last legal cases against him. Judy Huth, who is seeking unspecified damages in a civil lawsuit she filed in 2014, has testified that Cosby forced her to perform a sex act at the mansion when she was a teenager.

