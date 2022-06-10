Entertainment News Roundup: Pop superstar Britney Spears to wed Sam Asghari on Thursday; Jodie Comer to make Broadway debut with 'Prima Facie' and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Grammys to introduce new awards for songwriting, song for social change

The Grammy Awards will have five new categories starting from next year's ceremony, organisers said on Thursday, including honours for songwriting, as well as a special recognition for the best song for social change. The Recording Academy said it was adding a prize for songwriter of the year (non-classical), which would recognise "the most prolific non-performing and non-producing songwriters for their body of new work released during an eligibility year".

UK prosecutors authorise indecent assault charges against Harvey Weinstein

British prosecutors said on Wednesday they had authorised charges to be brought against former Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein on two counts of indecent assault against a woman 26 years ago. "Charges have been authorised against Harvey Weinstein, 70, following a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation," said Rosemary Ainslie, head of the Crown Prosecution Service's (CPS) Special Crime Division.

Can magic help to protect nature? This woman thinks so

Megan Swann is a trail-blazing female magician whose tricks hold a vital message. When she was born in 1992, the traditionally male-dominated world of magic had only just started allowing women to join the Magic Circle magicians' society.

Disney+ takes on rivals in Middle East streaming market

Disney+ launched its streaming service in the Middle East and North Africa on Wednesday, vying for market share in a region where the population is young but few people so far use such services. Disney+ said it had gone live in 16 Arab countries and was tailoring content for the region, including offering Arabic subtitles on most offerings, particularly popular content.

Pakistani police investigating death of televangelist-turned politician

Pakistani police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a prominent televangelist-turned-politician on Thursday. Aamir Liaquat Hussain, 50, was found unconscious at his home in Karachi and was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Ghulam Nabi Memon, provincial police chief, said.

Pop superstar Britney Spears to wed Sam Asghari on Thursday

Pop singer Britney Spears is set to marry longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari on Thursday after nearly six years together, a source close to the couple said. The pair announced their engagement via Instagram in September 2021 but had not disclosed a wedding date.

Jodie Comer to make Broadway debut with 'Prima Facie'

British actress Jodie Comer, who rose to fame playing an assassin in hit series "Killing Eve", will make her Broadway debut next year when her hit London play "Prima Facie" moves to New York. The 29-year-old actress has won rave reviews for her performance in the one-woman play, also her West End debut, in which she portrays a barrister who defends men accused of sexual assault, before herself being assaulted.

Foo Fighters announce tribute concerts for late drummer Taylor Hawkins

American rock band Foo Fighters will play two tribute concerts for their late drummer Taylor Hawkins, taking to the stage in London and Los Angeles in September, the group said on Wednesday. Hawkins, 50, died unexpectedly in late March in a Bogota hotel during the group's South American tour, the rest of which was subsequently cancelled.

U.S. says convicted R&B singer R. Kelly deserves more than 25 years in prison

U.S. prosecutors on Wednesday said the multiplatinum R&B singer R. Kelly deserves to spend more than 25 years in prison after being convicted of sex trafficking. In a filing in Brooklyn federal court, prosecutors said Kelly exploited his stardom and wealth over a quarter century to lure women and underage girls for sex, demonstrating a "callous disregard" for his victims and showing no remorse.

Jurors shown video of Cosby denying Playboy Mansion assault claim

Comedian Bill Cosby denied a California woman's claim that he sexually assaulted her at the Playboy Mansion in the mid-1970s in a recorded deposition shown on Wednesday to a jury considering one of the last legal cases against him. Judy Huth, who is seeking unspecified damages in a civil lawsuit she filed in 2014, has testified that Cosby forced her to perform a sex act at the mansion when she was a teenager.

