Entertainment News Roundup: Grammys to introduce new awards for songwriting, song for social change; UK prosecutors authorize indecent assault charges against Harvey Weinstein and more

Grammys to introduce new awards for songwriting, song for social change

The Grammy Awards will have five new categories starting from next year's ceremony, organizers said on Thursday, including honors for songwriting, as well as special recognition for the best song for social change. The Recording Academy said it was adding a prize for songwriter of the year (non-classical), which would recognize "the most prolific non-performing and non-producing songwriters for their body of new work released during an election year".

UK prosecutors authorize indecent assault charges against Harvey Weinstein

British prosecutors said on Wednesday they had authorized charges to be brought against former Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein on two counts of indecent assault against a woman 26 years ago. "Charges have been authorized against Harvey Weinstein, 70, following a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation," said Rosemary Ainslie, head of the Crown Prosecution Service's (CPS) Special Crime Division.

Can magic help to protect nature? This woman thinks so

Megan Swann is a trail-blazing female magician whose tricks hold a vital message. When she was born in 1992, the traditionally male-dominated world of magic had only just started allowing women to join the Magic Circle magicians' society.

Disney+ takes on rivals in the Middle East streaming market

Disney+ launched its streaming service in the Middle East and North Africa on Wednesday, vying for market share in a region where the population is young but few people so far use such services. Disney+ said it had gone live in 16 Arab countries and was tailoring content for the region, including offering Arabic subtitles on most offerings, particularly popular content.

Pakistani police investigating the death of a televangelist-turned politician

Pakistani police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a prominent televangelist-turned-politician on Thursday. Aamir Liaquat Hussain, 50, was found unconscious at his home in Karachi and was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Ghulam Nabi Memon, provincial police chief, said.

Pop superstar Britney Spears to wed Sam Asghari on Thursday

Pop singer Britney Spears is set to marry longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari on Thursday after nearly six years together, a source close to the couple said. The pair announced their engagement via Instagram in September 2021 but had not disclosed a wedding date.

Jodie Comer to make Broadway debut with 'Prima Facie'

British actress Jodie Comer, who rose to fame playing an assassin in the hit series "Killing Eve", will make her Broadway debut next year when her hit London play "Prima Facie" moves to New York. The 29-year-old actress has won rave reviews for her performance in the one-woman play, also her West End debut, in which she portrays a barrister who defends men accused of sexual assault, before herself being assaulted.

K-pop's BTS to release new album "Proof" on Friday

South Korean boy band BTS are set to release their new album "Proof" on Friday in a highly anticipated return to the music scene as they celebrate the ninth anniversary of their debut this month. The album will be released at 1 p.m. (0400 GMT). A teaser track, "Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)", has had more than 17.8 million views on YouTube in less than two days.

U.S. says convicted R&B singer R. Kelly deserves more than 25 years in prison

U.S. prosecutors on Wednesday said the multiplatinum R&B singer R. Kelly deserves to spend more than 25 years in prison after being convicted of sex trafficking. In a filing in Brooklyn federal court, prosecutors said Kelly exploited his stardom and wealth over a quarter-century to lure women and underage girls for sex, demonstrating a "callous disregard" for his victims and showing no remorse.

Jurors were shown a video of Cosby denying Playboy Mansion assault claim

Comedian Bill Cosby denied a California woman's claim that he sexually assaulted her at the Playboy Mansion in the mid-1970s in a recorded deposition shown on Wednesday to a jury considering one of the last legal cases against him. Judy Huth, who is seeking unspecified damages in a civil lawsuit she filed in 2014, has testified that Cosby forced her to perform a sex act at the mansion when she was a teenager.

