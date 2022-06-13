Entertainment News Roundup: Bieber illness video is heartbreaking, says UK patient with same condition; 'The Janes' reflect in new U.S. documentary on providing illegal abortions before Roe and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'The Janes' reflect in new U.S. documentary on providing illegal abortions before Roe

Some 50 years ago, before the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion, a group of women on the South Side of Chicago worked underground, providing illegal abortions to desperate women in need. These women had little to no medical background.

Bieber illness video is heartbreaking, says UK patient with same condition

A patient with the same facial-paralysis causing virus that has affected Justin Bieber said on Saturday she had been saddened to see what the Canadian pop star is going through and proud that he is making people aware of the illness. "I've watched his video and I'm not going to lie, I shed a couple of tears. I never thought that I would relate to someone so much that I didn't know," Nicoya Rescorla told Reuters in a video interview from Marazion, in southwest England.

Box Office: 'Jurassic World Dominion' Scores Sizzling $143 Million Debut, 'Top Gun: Maverick' Stays Strong With $50 Million

"Jurassic World Dominion" stomped to the top of box office charts, scoring a massive $143 million in its domestic box office debut. Despite blistering reviews, the sixth film in Universal's dinosaur saga is looming large over a sizzling weekend at the domestic box office. It's only the third time in the pandemic era that ticket sales have collectively eclipsed the $200 million mark, according to Comscore. That's also thanks to the enduring popularity of "Top Gun: Maverick," which is still flying high in second place.

Justin Bieber is showing early signs of recovery, surgeon says

Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber is showing early signs of making a recovery after he was diagnosed with a virus that left half of his face paralysed, according to a surgeon who specialises in face paralysis. In a video posted on Instagram, Bieber said he had contracted Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which affected nerves in his ear and face. He noted that his right eye was not blinking.

K-pop group BTS promotes new album with New York pop-up shop

South Korean K-pop boy band BTS are promoting the release of their new album with pop-up shops in New York City and Los Angeles. Fans lined up from 7am on Friday to be among the first to purchase exclusive items created just for New York.

