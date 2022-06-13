Entertainment News Roundup: 'Strange Loop,' 'Lehman Trilogy' earn Tony honors as Broadway celebrates return; Justin Bieber is showing early signs of recovery, the surgeon says and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Strange Loop,' 'Lehman Trilogy' earn Tony honors as Broadway celebrates return

"A Strange Loop," the story of a Black gay man and his mental struggles as a playwright, won the Tony award on Sunday for best new musical as Broadway honored its first season since the long pandemic shutdown. "The Lehman Trilogy," about the rise and fall of investment firm Lehman Brothers, took the best new play honor at a live ceremony held at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

Justin Bieber is showing early signs of recovery, the surgeon says

Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber is showing early signs of making a recovery after he was diagnosed with a virus that left half of his face paralyzed, according to a surgeon who specializes in face paralysis. In a video posted on Instagram, Bieber said he had contracted Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which affected nerves in his ear and face. He noted that his right eye was not blinking.

Box Office: 'Jurassic World Dominion' Scores Sizzling $143 Million Debut, 'Top Gun: Maverick' Stays Strong With $50 Million

"Jurassic World Dominion" stomped to the top of box office charts, scoring a massive $143 million in its domestic box office debut. Despite blistering reviews, the sixth film in Universal's dinosaur saga is looming large over a sizzling weekend at the domestic box office. It's only the third time in the pandemic era that ticket sales have collectively eclipsed the $200 million mark, according to Comscore. That's also thanks to the enduring popularity of "Top Gun: Maverick," which is still flying high in second place.

Country singer Toby Keith says he has stomach cancer

Country music singer Toby Keith on Sunday said he has been battling stomach cancer for the past six months and needs time to "breathe, recover and relax." Keith, 60, announced the diagnosis on Twitter, and at least one of his upcoming concerts - at the Ohio State Fair in July - has been canceled.

Netflix announces another round of global hit 'Squid Game'

Global megahit "Squid Game" will return for a second season, Netflix Inc announced on Sunday, offering a few hints about what is to come in the dark Korean drama. "Squid Game" became Netflix's most-watched series when it was released in September 2021. The show tells the story of cash-strapped contestants who play childhood games for a chance of life-changing sums of money. It inspired countless memes and Halloween costumes and kickstarted sales of green tracksuits.

UAE bans 'Lightyear' film screening over supposed content violation

The United Arab Emirates on Monday banned the public screening of the Walt Disney-Pixar animated feature film "Lightyear" in cinemas ahead of its release this week, a government body said. The Ministry of Youth and Culture's Media Regulatory Office wrote on Twitter that the film violated the country's media content standards, without specifying the supposed violation.

(With inputs from agencies.)