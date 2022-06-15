Virgin River Season 4 added mysterious characters & thrill to the plot! Know more details

After successfully telecasting a few interesting turns and twists in Season 3, the romantic drama Virgin River is gearing up for the Season 4 release. The fourth season is renewed before the release of the third season. Virgin River Season 5 got the green light in September 2021.

Season 3 left fans with questions about the fate of several characters and their relationships. Virgin River season 4 is coming on Netflix on July 20, 2022, and the fifth season is underway.

Netflix has released some first-look images from Virgin River Season 4 and announced on May 11 that the countdown is on for what has in store for Mel and Jack. Plus Netflix also released the logline for the fourth season which gives some spoilers for Virgin River Season 4.

Virgin River Season 4 Logline

"Despite not knowing whether her baby belongs to her deceased husband, Mark, or Jack, Mel begins Season 4 with a sense of optimism. For years she yearned to be a mother and her dream is one step closer to reality."

"While Jack is supportive and excited, the question of paternity continues to gnaw at him," it continues. "Complicating matters is the arrival of a handsome new doctor, who's in the market to start a family of his own."

"Hope is still healing from her car accident, and the lingering psychological effects of her brain injury will have profound consequences for both her and Doc. Brie, intent on proving the innocence of the man she loves, unexpectedly finds herself in a closer relationship with Mike and one step closer to Calvin's violent criminal web. Even as Preacher forges a new romantic connection, he can't help but hold out hope for being reunited with Christopher and Paige."

What can we expect from Virgin River Season 4?

The Netflix series is based on the Virgin River novels by Robyn Carr. Before discussing Virgin River Season 4, let's have a quick recap.

Jack (played by Martin Henderson) and Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) got back together. He took out a ring, and she surprised him with the news that she is pregnant. But he has not fathered her child. Brady (Benjamin Hollingsworth) was arrested for shooting Jack. He insisted he was not the killer. Hope (Annette O'Toole) returned to the town only to get in a car accident and she was in serious condition last we heard. Charmaine's (Lauren Hammersley) husband (Patrick Sabongui) is the worst.

Jack & Mel

The showrunner Sue Tenney said to TVLine that Mel's late husband Mark (Daniel Gillies) could be the father. "You'll find out by the end of the fourth season," said Tenney.

If the baby isn't Jack's, what does that mean for the couple? "It would be immensely difficult," Breckenridge told E!. "That would be extremely challenging, especially for Jack. If he's going to stick around, if he's devoted to Mel, that's going to be hard, to have a baby that's her dead husband's baby. That's just, like, asking a lot."

Hope & Muriel

Another cliffhanger to be solved in Virgin River Season 4 is all about Hope (played by Annette O'Toole). Hope had a brain injury after having a car accident. Thankfully, she was alive and admitted to a hospital. We might see Hope and Muriel (TerylRothery) becoming friends in Virgin River Season 4.

Annette O'Toole was unable to perform in the third season due to the Covid-19 pandemic, except for a few appearances where she participated through video calls. After Season 3, it was rumored that Annette O'Toole would return to Virgin River Season 4.

Because Tenney told EW: "The more fun relationship is the one between Muriel and Hope. It starts as very antagonistic...In the slow burn category, you'll see moments coming up that are going to open up that relationship." (Maybe Muriel will show up to take care of Hope as Hope recovers?)

Preacher & Paige

Season 3 ended on more cliffhangers like what happened to Preacher (Colin Lawrence) after he was poisoned by a friend of Paige's (LexaDoig). The incident was a part of a bigger conspiracy to kidnap Christopher. Fans will get to see the conclusion of Peacher and Paige's story in Virgin River Season 4. The executive producer Sue Tenney said to EW, "We're going to bring everything together with Paige and Preacher, and it's going to come to a very dramatic end at the end of season 4."

Lizzie & Ricky

Besides, Lizzie (Sarah Dugdale) broke up with Ricky (Grayson Gurnsey) and tie in with Parker, her ex-boyfriend, who comes to town looking for her. While talking about Lizzie and Ricky, Tenney said to the TV line, "It seems impulsive, but it's not. It's something he's wanted since he was 13."

She added, "Ricky and Lizzie are growing and maturing at different rates, but we hope they'll get to the same place at a certain point." But she also said, "When it's your first love, you might not necessarily love that person for the right reasons, but you can still learn something very valuable and become a better person from that relationship."

Doc

A young stranger checks in at Fitch's, looking for his grandfather, who he claims is Doc Mullins. Fans are surprised to see the young man in the last season who claims himself as Doc's grandson. Because Doc and Hope have been married for 20 years, though separated for many years, but neither one of them have any children. Tim Matheson (Doc Mullins) shared with EW, "Especially for a couple that never had children. He really wasn't ever a father, so now to have a grandchild—that's pretty radical."

Brady

On the other hand, the cop finds Brady's (Benjamin Hollingsworth) jeep and he is arrested on suspicion of Jack's attempted murder. But Hollingsworth said to TV Insider, "I think Brady witnessed something that I don't even know if Jack knows."

He added: "We saw a softer side of him, someone who's compassionate, understanding, empathetic, someone who is worthy of love, capable of love, all of those things don't lend themselves to a cold-blooded killer, especially of one of his close friends."

Virgin River Season 4 cast

Recently, Deadline noted that Virgin River Season 4 is going to be thrilling. Ahead of the premiere date release, Netflix revealed that some new characters would be added to the series.

Kai Bradbury will portray Doc's (Tim Matheson) long-lost grandson, Denny Cutler According to his official character description, "he shows up in Virgin River to forge a connection with the grandfather he just recently learned about. But Denny comes bearing a dark secret."

Mark Ghanimé will join the series as Dr. Cameron Hayek. He is described as the clinic's, "dashing new physician. Barbara Polland has been cast Melissa and Dan Payne will portray a man named Nate Brenner. Polland and Payne's roles will remain under wraps. Tom Butler will portray, Sam Sheridan, Jack's father, as noted Cheatsheet.

The returning cast members of Virgin River Season 4 include Jack (Martin Henderson), Charmaine(Lauren Hammersley), Doc (Tim Matheson), Preacher (Colin Lawrence), Ricky (Grayson Gurnsey), Lizzie(Sarah Dugdale), Brady(Benjamin Hollingsworth), Brie (Zibby Allen), Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge), John (Colin Lawrence), and Hope (Annette O'Toole) among others.

