Entertainment News Roundup: 'Strange Loop,' 'Lehman Trilogy' earn Tony honors as Broadway celebrates return; K-pop pioneers BTS's time-out leaves fans tearful, investors irate and more

'Strange Loop,' 'Lehman Trilogy' earn Tony honors as Broadway celebrates return

"A Strange Loop," the story of a Black gay man and his mental struggles as a playwright, won the Tony award on Sunday for best new musical as Broadway honored its first season since the long pandemic shutdown. "The Lehman Trilogy," about the rise and fall of investment firm Lehman Brothers, took the best new play honor at a live ceremony held at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

K-pop pioneers BTS's time-out leaves fans tearful, investors irate

K-pop pioneers BTS faced tears and sympathy from fans but anger from shareholders in their management company on Wednesday, a day after the band, pleading exhaustion, announced a break from group musical activities to pursue solo projects. Many in South Korea reacted with shock and dismay at Tuesday's news that, with some of its seven members approaching military service age, also triggered speculation about the future of a band whose upbeat hits and messages of youth empowerment have turned them into global stars. "I could relate to them as they shed tears and honestly told us how they felt," fan Nini Lee told Reuters from a café in Seoul where she had gathered with other fans. "Their voice gave me huge strength when I had tough times, and I'm no longer afraid of such headwinds ...Now I want to give my voice of courage to them.". Kim Young-sun, who runs the cafe, said she felt sorry that she as a fan had only wanted more from BTS at a time when they were struggling, wishing them a well-deserved break to recharge their batteries.

Exclusive-Disney/Pixar's 'Lightyear,' with same-sex couple, will not play in 14 countries; China in question

Walt Disney Co has been unable to obtain permission to show its new Pixar movie "Lightyear" in 14 Middle Eastern and Asian countries, a source said on Monday, and the animated film appeared unlikely to open in China, the world's largest movie market. A "Lightyear" producer told Reuters that authorities in China had asked for cuts to the movie, which Disney declined to make, and she assumed the movie would not open there either. The animated film depicts a same-sex couple who share a brief kiss, which prompted the United Arab Emirates to ban the film.

Mick Jagger positive for COVID-19, Amsterdam Rolling Stones concert postponed

The Rolling Stones postponed a concert on Monday in Amsterdam after lead singer Mick Jagger tested positive for COVID-19, the band said in a statement. "The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight's postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians, and the touring crew has to take priority," they said.

Hugh Jackman tests positive for COVID pulls out of 'Music Man' shows

Actor Hugh Jackman has had to back out of performing in the Broadway show "The Music Man" for the next week after he tested positive for COVID-19 a second time. The Australian star, 53, posted a video message on his Twitter page late on Monday. The news came a day after the "X-Men" and "The Greatest Showman" actors performed at the Tony Awards.

Mick Jagger quarantines with COVID-19, second Rolling Stones show scrapped

Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger is in quarantine in the Netherlands after testing positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday, adding the band will miss a second show on its "Stones Sixty" European tour. Jagger experienced symptoms after arriving at Amsterdam's Johan Cruyff Arena and Monday's performance was canceled at the last minute.

Netflix plans 'Squid Game' reality show with big cash prize, no fatal consequences

Netflix Inc's most-watched series is no longer just a fictitious television show after the streaming service greenlit "its biggest reality competition ever" called "Squid Game: The Challenge." Unlike the series where the stakes are life or death, the worst possible fate in this 456-player competition will be leaving without the $4.56 million winnings, which Netflix claims is the largest lump sum prize in reality TV history.

British police charge Kevin Spacey over alleged sex crimes

British police said on Monday they had charged Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey over historic allegations of sex offenses, with the actor due in court on Thursday. Prosecutors last month authorized the charges to be brought against Spacey, 62, on four counts of sexual assault against three men, and a further charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Korean pop band BTS taking a break to work on solo projects

BTS, the South Korean band that spearheaded a global K-pop craze, is taking a break as a group to work on solo projects, the singers announced on Tuesday. Band member RM, speaking at the annual FESTA dinner that celebrates the group's founding, said he had been feeling a need to explore his own work without the constant recording and performing required of BTS.

'Lightyear' star Chris Evans calls critics of on-screen representation 'idiots'

Walt Disney Co's new animated Pixar movie "Lightyear" features a gay couple, the latest step by the company to show traditionally under-represented groups on the big screen. Actor Chris Evans, who voices the main character in "Lightyear," applauded moves to reflect all types of people and said those who react negatively should be disregarded.

