Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop pioneers BTS's time-out leaves fans tearful, investors irate; Hugh Jackman tests positive for COVID, pulls out of 'Music Man' shows and more

Exclusive-Disney/Pixar's 'Lightyear,' with same-sex couple, will not play in 14 countries; China in question

Walt Disney Co has been unable to obtain permission to show its new Pixar movie "Lightyear" in 14 Middle Eastern and Asian countries, a source said on Monday, and the animated film appeared unlikely to open in China, the world's largest movie market. A "Lightyear" producer told Reuters that authorities in China had asked for cuts to the movie, which Disney declined to make, and she assumed the movie would not open there either. The animated film depicts a same-sex couple who share a brief kiss, which prompted the United Arab Emirates to ban the film.

Hugh Jackman tests positive for COVID, pulls out of 'Music Man' shows

Actor Hugh Jackman has had to back out of performing in Broadway show "The Music Man" for the next week after he tested positive for COVID-19 a second time. The Australian star, 53, posted a video message on his Twitter page late on Monday. The news came a day after the "X-Men" and "The Greatest Showman" actor performed at the Tony Awards.

Mick Jagger quarantines with COVID-19, second Rolling Stones show scrapped

Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger is in quarantine in the Netherlands after testing positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday, adding the band will miss a second show on its "Stones Sixty" European tour. Jagger experienced symptoms after arriving atAmsterdam's Johan Cruyff Arena and Monday's performance was cancelled at the last minute.

Netflix plans 'Squid Game' reality show with big cash prize, no fatal consequences

Netflix Inc's most-watched series is no longer just a fictitious television show after the streaming service greenlit "its biggest reality competition ever" called "Squid Game: The Challenge." Unlike the series where the stakes are life or death, the worst possible fate in this 456 player competition will be leaving without the $4.56 million winnings, which Netflix claims is the largest lump sum prize in reality TV history.

Stones plan new Amsterdam show to make up for COVID cancellation, other shows from next week to go ahead

The Rolling Stones plan to return to Amsterdam on July 7 to make up for a concert that was canceled earlier this week after lead singer Mick Jagger tested positive for COVID-19, promoter Mojo said on Wednesday. In a tweet shared on Wednesday, the Stones said Mick Jagger was feeling much better. "All other dates from next week are scheduled to go ahead as planned," the group added in a separate tweet.

K-pop pioneers BTS's time-out leaves fans tearful, investors irate

K-pop pioneers BTS faced tears and sympathy from fans but anger from shareholders in their management company on Wednesday, a day after the band, pleading exhaustion, announced a break from group musical activities to pursue solo projects. Many in South Korea reacted with shock and dismay at Tuesday's news that, with some of its seven members approaching military service age, also triggered speculation about the future of a band whose upbeat hits and messages of youth empowerment have turned them into global stars. "I could relate to them as they shed tears and honestly told us how they felt," fan Nini Lee told Reuters from a café in Seoul where she had gathered with other fans. "Their voice gave me huge strength when I had tough times, and I'm no longer afraid of such headwinds ...Now I want to give my voice of courage to them.". Kim Young-sun, who runs the cafe, said she felt sorry that she as a fan had only wanted more from BTS at a time when they were struggling, wishing them a well-deserved break to recharge their batteries.

Bill Cosby accuser's lawyer asks jury to 'hold him accountable'

Closing arguments began on Wednesday in a civil trial against Bill Cosby, with his accuser's attorney arguing she had provided sufficient evidence of a sexual assault at the Playboy Mansion in 1975 and should receive damages for emotional distress. Judy Huth, who filed her lawsuit in 2014, testified that the comedian forced her to perform a sex act at the famous residence in Los Angeles when she was 16 years old and Cosby was 37.

Korean pop band BTS taking a break to work on solo projects

BTS, the South Korean band that spearheaded a global K-pop craze, is taking a break as a group to work on solo projects, the singers announced on Tuesday. Band member RM, speaking at the annual FESTA dinner that celebrates the group's founding, said he had been feeling a need to explore his own work without the constant recording and performing required of BTS.

Rocker Ozzy Osbourne 'on road to recovery' after surgery

British rocker Ozzy Osbourne is "doing well and on the road to recovery" after undergoing surgery earlier this week, his wife said. Sharon Osbourne in a message on Instagram thanked fans for their support, after saying last week that the frontman for the former group Black Sabbath was going to have "a very major operation" on Monday. She did not give details about the surgery.

'Lightyear' star Chris Evans calls critics of on-screen representation 'idiots'

Walt Disney Co's new animated Pixar movie "Lightyear" features a gay couple, the latest step by the company to show traditionally under-represented groups on the big screen. Actor Chris Evans, who voices the main character in "Lightyear," applauded moves to reflect all types of people and said those who react negatively should be disregarded.

