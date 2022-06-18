Entertainment News Roundup: Beyonce announces new music coming end July; U.S. rapper Lil Wayne denied entry into UK for festival performance and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Film tells of Bosnian Muslims and Jews saving one another in wars

In a traditional Muslim house in the old quarter of Sarajevo, a film has revived two different periods of war during which Bosnian Muslims saved Jews from Nazis and then 50 years later Jews rescued Muslims from Bosnia's besieged capital. Sabina Vajraca, a U.S.-based film director who herself was a refugee from Bosnia's 1990s war, says she wants her short film to remind the world of the goodness of ordinary people during times of conflict in Europe and the Middle East.

Take a look in the original 'Top Gun' house

In Oceanside, California, a tiny pastel blue bungalow is nestled between lofty hotels and apartment blocks. It is the "Top Gun" house. The house was owned by Maverick's love interest, Charlie, in the 1986 original film. Now restored and moved a block down from its original location, it has been opened to the public.

Actor Kevin Spacey 'strenuously' denies UK sex charges, lawyer says

Kevin Spacey "strenuously" denies allegations of sex offences, his lawyer said on Thursday as the Oscar-winning actor made his first appearance at a British court to face charges dating back almost 20 years. Spacey is accused of five offences in Britain - four counts of sexual assault by touching, and a more serious charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. Prosecutors say Spacey forced a man to have oral sex.

Beyonce announces new music coming end July

Music superstar Beyonce revealed the title of what appears to be her first solo album in six years, "Renaissance" , following on the critically-acclaimed "Lemonade". Taking to social media on Thursday, the chart-topper simply listed the words " act i Renaissance" and July 29 date in her bio. Streaming sites Spotify and Apple also posted artwork for the record.

U.S. rapper Lil Wayne denied entry into UK for festival performance

U.S. rapper Lil Wayne will no longer perform at a British music festival this weekend after he was declined entry into the United Kingdom, organisers have said. The five-time Grammy Award winner, who was sentenced to one year in jail in 2010 relating to a gun possession charge, was scheduled to take to the stage at the Strawberries & Creem festival on Saturday.

Kate Bush tops UK charts with 1985 hit thanks to 'Stranger Things'

British singer and songwriter Kate Bush topped the UK singles chart with her 1985 hit "Running Up That Hill" on Friday, setting several records with the song that has enjoyed a resurgence thanks to Netflix show "Stranger Things" . "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" peaked at No. 3 upon its original release but has found a new fan base among a younger generation in the latest season of the 1980s-set show about supernatural horrors in the fictional Indiana town of Hawkins.

