TN Governor pays rich tributes to VOC

PTI | Tuticorin | Updated: 18-06-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 20:20 IST
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Saturday paid rich tributes to freedom fighter V O Chidambaranar Pillai by recalling his sacrifices for the country on the occasion of the 150th year celebrations of VOC.

Ravi recollected the ''extraordinary sacrifices'' and sufferings of late Pillai for the country's freedom and praised him for his innovative idea to make the nation self-reliant by donating all his wealth and giving up his energy for the cause of freedom, a Raj Bhavan release quoted him as saying.

''We, the people, should remember the great patriot and nationalist who followed the call of national awakening of Swami Vivekananda. VOC's idea of India was that of Mahakavi Subramania Bharathi, against suppression and exploitation of our ancient culture and spirituality during colonisation,'' he said.

''Our great leaders like Chidambaranar, Swami Vivekananda for his Shakthi Shadhana, Mahakavi and many others waged war of national awakening of Bharat for betterment of entire humanity and they accept voluntarily the responsibility for the sake of the world,'' he said.

The country should be materially prosperous, militarily strong, intellectually superior and rich in Sanathan spirituality which is ''Vasudaiva Kutumbakkam'' (the world is one family), he said.

