Entertainment News Roundup: Film tells of Bosnian Muslims and Jews saving one another in wars; Kate Bush tops UK charts with 1985 hit thanks to 'Stranger Things' and more

Film tells of Bosnian Muslims and Jews saving one another in wars

In a traditional Muslim house in the old quarter of Sarajevo, a film has revived two different periods of war during which Bosnian Muslims saved Jews from Nazis, and then 50 years later Jews rescued Muslims from Bosnia's besieged capital. Sabina Vajraca, a U.S.-based film director who herself was a refugee from Bosnia's 1990s war, says she wants her short film to remind the world of the goodness of ordinary people during times of conflict in Europe and the Middle East.

Kate Bush tops UK charts with 1985 hit thanks to 'Stranger Things'

British singer and songwriter Kate Bush topped the UK singles chart with her 1985 hit "Running Up That Hill" on Friday, setting several records with the song that has enjoyed a resurgence thanks to the Netflix show "Stranger Things". "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" peaked at No. 3 upon its original release but has found a new fan base among a younger generation in the latest season of the 1980s-set show about supernatural horrors in the fictional Indiana town of Hawkins.

Two actors on the Netflix series 'The Chosen One' were killed in a road accident in Mexico - WSJ

Two actors from the Netflix's original series "The Chosen One" were killed and six people injured in a road accident on Mexico's Baja California Sur peninsula, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday. Actors Raymundo Gurdano and Juan Francisco Aguilar died in the accident on Thursday, the report https://on.wsj.com/3bbvb9H said citing the company.

Take a look in the original 'Top Gun' house

In Oceanside, California, a tiny pastel blue bungalow is nestled between lofty hotels and apartment blocks. It is the "Top Gun" house. The house was owned by Maverick's love interest, Charlie, in the 1986 original film. Now restored and moved a block down from its original location, it has been opened to the public.

French cinema legend Jean-Louis Trintignant dies at age 91

French actor Jean-Louis Trintignant, whose career was launched at the same time as Brigitte Bardot with the 1956 film "And God Created Woman" died Friday at the age of 91, his ex-wife Nadine Trintignant said. "He was somebody special," she told BFM TV.

Beyonce announces new music coming end July

Music superstar Beyonce revealed the title of what appears to be her first solo album in six years, "Renaissance", following on the critically-acclaimed "Lemonade". Taking to social media on Thursday, the chart-topper simply listed the words " act i Renaissance" and July 29 date in her bio. Streaming sites Spotify and Apple also posted artwork for the record.

