Entertainment News Roundup: French cinema legend Jean-Louis Trintignant dies at age 91; Pixar's 'Lightyear' Underwhelms With $51 Million Debut as 'Jurassic World' Stays No.1
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
French cinema legend Jean-Louis Trintignant dies at age 91
French actor Jean-Louis Trintignant, whose career was launched at the same time as Brigitte Bardot with the 1956 film "And God Created Woman" died Friday at the age of 91, his ex-wife Nadine Trintignant said. "He was somebody special," she told BFM TV.
Box Office: Pixar's 'Lightyear' Underwhelms With $51 Million Debut as 'Jurassic World' Stays No. 1
To infinity and beyond? Not exactly... "Lightyear," a spinoff story set in Pixar's "Toy Story" universe, fell short of that boundless milestone in its box office debut, collecting a lackluster $51 million from 4,255 North American theaters. Family audiences, the movie's prime demographic, have been largely absent since COVID. But even so, those ticket sales are disappointing for a brand as recognizable as Pixar, the home of "The Incredibles," Finding Nemo" and "Up." It's particularly problematic given that "Lightyear" cost $200 million to produce and tens of millions more to market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
