Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar-winning screenwriter Paul Haggis arrested in Italy on sexual assault charges; Box Office: Pixar's 'Lightyear' Underwhelms With $51 Million Debut as 'Jurassic World' Stays No. 1 and more

Oscar-winning screenwriter Paul Haggis arrested in Italy on sexual assault charges

Oscar-winning screenwriter Paul Haggis is under house arrest in southern Italy on charges of sexual assault and aggravated personal injury, accusations that the Canadian director denies, his lawyers said on Monday. "Mr Paul Haggis was detained on Sunday with an emergency measure issued by the Brindisi prosecutors and is now under house arrest in Ostuni. He will be questioned by Thursday by a judge who will have to decide whether or not to confirm the detention," his Italian lawyer Michele Laforgia told Reuters.

Box Office: Pixar's 'Lightyear' Underwhelms With $51 Million Debut as 'Jurassic World' Stays No. 1

To infinity and beyond? Not exactly... "Lightyear," a spinoff story set in Pixar's "Toy Story" universe, fell short of that boundless milestone in its box office debut, collecting a lackluster $51 million from 4,255 North American theaters. Family audiences, the movie's prime demographic, have been largely absent since COVID. But even so, those ticket sales are disappointing for a brand as recognizable as Pixar, the home of "The Incredibles," Finding Nemo" and "Up." It's particularly problematic given that "Lightyear" cost $200 million to produce and tens of millions more to market.

Kate Bush tops UK charts with 1985 hit thanks to 'Stranger Things'

British singer and songwriter Kate Bush topped the UK singles chart with her 1985 hit "Running Up That Hill" on Friday, setting several records with the song that has enjoyed a resurgence thanks to the Netflix show "Stranger Things" . "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" peaked at No. 3 upon its original release but has found a new fan base among a younger generation in the latest season of the 1980s-set show about supernatural horrors in the fictional Indiana town of Hawkins.

