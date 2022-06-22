Entertainment News Roundup: Does Beyonce's new summer song channel the 'Great Resignation'?; Obamas find new podcast home at Audible after Spotify exit and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Ben Stiller says 'really tough' to see Ukraine refugees' plight

Actor Ben Stiller, a goodwill ambassador for the U.N. refugee agency, has said it was "distressing" to hear the experiences of people displaced by the Ukraine conflict, adding he hoped to shine a light on their plight with his visit to the country. He added that it was crucial for people not to turn away from and lose interest in the war, now that it had been going on for several months.

Does Beyonce's new summer song channel the 'Great Resignation'?

American pop star Beyonce Knowles-Carter has surprised fans with an early release of her single 'Break My Soul' from upcoming album 'Renaissance', setting social media ablaze with song lyrics that some say tap into rising worker anger at conditions. "I'm gonna find new drive / damn, they work me so damn hard / Work by nine, then off past five /And they work my nerves, that's why I cannot sleep at night," sings the artist, adding "I just quit my job."

Obamas find new podcast home at Audible after Spotify exit

The Obamas' media company Higher Ground has signed a multi-year deal with Amazon Inc-owned Audible to make original audio content, after ending its three-year run with Spotify. The terms of the agreement announced on Tuesday were not disclosed. The deal gives Audible the right to have a first look at the new material before others in the industry get access to it.

Oscar-winning screenwriter Paul Haggis arrested in Italy on sexual assault charges

Oscar-winning screenwriter Paul Haggis is under house arrest in southern Italy on charges of sexual assault and aggravated personal injury, accusations that the Canadian director denies, his lawyers said on Monday. "Mr Paul Haggis was detained on Sunday with an emergency measure issued by the Brindisi prosecutors and is now under house arrest in Ostuni. He will be questioned by Thursday by a judge who will have to decide whether or not to confirm the detention," his Italian lawyer Michele Laforgia told Reuters.

'Umbrella Academy' siblings return to face new doomsday threat

The squabbling siblings of "The Umbrella Academy" return for more superhero antics this week, contending with a fresh universal threat and some new family rivals. Season three of the hit Netflix show sees the introduction of the slicker Sparrow Academy as well as the transition of character Vanya Hargreeves to Viktor Hargreeves, mirroring the personal life of actor Elliot Page.

Kate Bush tops UK charts with 1985 hit thanks to 'Stranger Things'

British singer and songwriter Kate Bush topped the UK singles chart with her 1985 hit "Running Up That Hill" on Friday, setting several records with the song that has enjoyed a resurgence thanks to Netflix show "Stranger Things" . "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" peaked at No. 3 upon its original release but has found a new fan base among a younger generation in the latest season of the 1980s-set show about supernatural horrors in the fictional Indiana town of Hawkins.

