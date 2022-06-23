Entertainment News Roundup: Trumpet, a bloodhound, wins U.S. Westminster dog show; Ben Stiller says it 'really tough' to see Ukraine refugees' plight and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Trumpet, a bloodhound, wins the U.S. Westminster dog show

A bloodhound named Trumpet won best of the show on Wednesday in the 146th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, beating out more than 3,000 dogs from 200 breeds and varieties to claim the most prestigious such prize in the United States. A 4-1/2-year-old male, Trumpet was handled by Heather Buehner, one of the four owner-breeders of the dog from Saint Joseph, Illinois.

Ben Stiller says it 'really tough' to see Ukraine refugees' plight

Actor Ben Stiller, a goodwill ambassador for the U.N. refugee agency, has said it was "distressing" to hear the experiences of people displaced by the Ukraine conflict, adding he hoped to shine a light on their plight with his visit to the country. He added that it was crucial for people not to turn away from and lose interest in the war, now that it had been going on for several months.

Does Beyonce's new summer song channel the 'Great Resignation'?

American pop star Beyonce Knowles-Carter has surprised fans with an early release of her single 'Break My Soul' from her upcoming album 'Renaissance', setting social media ablaze with song lyrics that some say tap into rising worker anger at conditions. "I'm gonna find new drive/damn, they work me so damn hard / Work by nine, then off past five /And they work my nerves, that's why I cannot sleep at night," sings the artist, adding "I just quit my job."

Elvis lives again with an acclaimed portrayal by Austin Butler

Although critics seem to either love or hate film director Baz Luhrmann's biopic "Elvis," they all agree on one thing: Austin Butler excels in his portrayal of the 'King of Rock 'n' Roll.' Having started his career playing background characters in Hollywood productions, Butler went on to get parts in teen shows "Hannah Montana," "iCarly," and "Switched at Birth," before landing a small part in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

Canada passes bill to compel local content on streaming platforms

Canada's lower house of the parliament passed legislation on Tuesday that would bring online streaming platforms under the stewardship of the country's broadcast regulator and compel firms like Netflix, YouTube, and Spotify to offer more local content. The bill, brought by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government, cleared the House of Commons by 208 votes to 117, with support from the opposition New Democrats and Bloc Quebecois.

Obamas find new podcast home at Audible after Spotify exit

The Obamas' media company Higher Ground has signed a multi-year deal with Amazon Inc-owned Audible to make original audio content, after ending its three-year run with Spotify. The terms of the agreement announced on Tuesday were not disclosed. The deal gives Audible the right to have a first look at the new material before others in the industry get access to it.

Delighting music fans get back to Glastonbury and Paul McCartney

Tens of thousands of music fans streamed into Worthy Farm on Wednesday for the return after three years of Glastonbury, the beloved music festival that will feature hundreds of artists from Billie Eilish to Paul McCartney. The jubilant scenes come as a relief to a live music industry that battled for survival after COVID-19 wiped out all of the 2020 season and a major chunk of 2021, forcing venues to refund tickets and go without any income.

'Umbrella Academy' siblings return to face the new doomsday threat

The squabbling siblings of "The Umbrella Academy" return for more superhero antics this week, contending with a fresh universal threat and some new family rivals. Season three of the hit Netflix show sees the introduction of the slicker Sparrow Academy as well as the transition of the character Vanya Hargreeves to Viktor Hargreeves, mirroring the personal life of actor Elliot Page.

(With inputs from agencies.)