Entertainment News Roundup: Does Beyonce's new summer song channel the 'Great Resignation'?; Elvis lives again with acclaimed portrayal by Austin Butler and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Trumpet, a bloodhound, wins U.S. Westminster dog show

A bloodhound named Trumpet won best of show on Wednesday in the 146th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, beating out more than 3,000 dogs from 200 breeds and varieties to claim the most prestigious such prize in the United States. A 4-1/2-year-old male, Trumpet was handled by Heather Buehner, one of the four owner-breeders of the dog from Saint Joseph, Illinois.

Does Beyonce's new summer song channel the 'Great Resignation'?

American pop star Beyonce Knowles-Carter has surprised fans with an early release of her single 'Break My Soul' from upcoming album 'Renaissance', setting social media ablaze with song lyrics that some say tap into rising worker anger at conditions. "I'm gonna find new drive / damn, they work me so damn hard / Work by nine, then off past five /And they work my nerves, that's why I cannot sleep at night," sings the artist, adding "I just quit my job."

Elvis lives again with acclaimed portrayal by Austin Butler

Although critics seem to either love or hate film director Baz Luhrmann's biopic "Elvis," they all agree on one thing: Austin Butler excels in his portrayal of the 'King of Rock 'n' Roll.' Having started his career playing background characters in Hollywood productions, Butler went on to get parts in teen shows "Hannah Montana," "iCarly," and "Switched at Birth," before landing a small part in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

Canada passes bill to compel local content on streaming platforms

Canada's lower house of the parliament passed legislation on Tuesday that would bring online streaming platforms under the stewardship of the country's broadcast regulator and compel firms like Netflix, YouTube, and Spotify to offer more local content. The bill, brought by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government, cleared the House of Commons by 208 votes to 117, with support from the opposition New Democrats and Bloc Quebecois.

Harbour, Pullman explore mental illness with humour in new London play

"Stranger Things" star David Harbour says his own experiences with mental illness inspired parts of his new London play "Mad House", a dark comedy written by acclaimed author Theresa Rebeck. The 47-year-old actor, who recently told Britain's Big Issue magazine he was institutionalised and diagnosed with bipolar disorder at 26, said his conversations with the U.S. playwright helped shape the script.

Kit Harington involved in Jon Snow spin-off -'Game of Thrones' co-star

Kit Harington is involved in a "Game of Thrones" spin-off about his character Jon Snow, the actor's co-star on the hit fantasy television series has said. In an interview with Britain's BBC, actress Emilia Clarke was asked about a report in industry publication The Hollywood Reporter last week, which stated that U.S. network HBO was in early development for a spin-off show with character Jon Snow at the helm.

Delighted music fans get back to Glastonbury and Paul McCartney

Tens of thousands of music fans streamed into Worthy Farm on Wednesday for the return after three years of Glastonbury, the beloved music festival that will feature hundreds of artists from Billie Eilish to Paul McCartney. The jubilant scenes come as a relief to a live music industry that battled for survival after COVID-19 wiped out all of the 2020 season and a major chunk of 2021, forcing venues to refund tickets and go without any income.

