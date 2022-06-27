Entertainment News Roundup: On and off screen, Aquaman's Jason Momoa fights for world's oceans; 'Top Gun: Maverick' soars past $1 billion, overtakes 'Doctor Strange 2' as the highest-grossing movie of the year globally and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

On and off screen, Aquaman's Jason Momoa fights for world's oceans

In the superhero blockbuster, Aquaman, popular Hollywood actor Jason Momoa plays the role of protector of the deep, but with the world's oceans under threat in real life, he is also taking the fight off-screen. "Without a healthy ocean life, our planet as we know would not exist," Momoa said with the sea behind him as he took part in an event on a Portuguese beach ahead of the United Nations Ocean Conference in Lisbon, which starts on Monday.

'Top Gun: Maverick' soars past $1 billion, overtakes 'Doctor Strange 2' as the highest-grossing movie of the year globally

Paramount's all-American blockbuster "Top Gun: Maverick" is still flying high at the box office, crossing the coveted $1 billion over the weekend. With those ticket sales, the movie has overtaken Disney's Marvel adventure "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" ($943 million) as the highest-grossing movie of the year at the global box office.

Box Office: 'Elvis' and 'Top Gun: Maverick' Battle for No. 1 With $30.5 Million Each

In an unusually close box office battle, "Elvis and "Top Gun: Maverick" have tied for first place in North America, with each film bringing in $30.5 million over the weekend. "Elvis" and "Top Gun: Maverick" were locked in a close battle all weekend as the King of Rock and Roll took the No. 1 spot on Friday and dropped to second place on Saturday. The final results will be tallied on Monday.

Celine closes Paris Fashion Week with bare-chested models and dazzling blazers

Celine designer Hedi Slimane sent out a lineup of bare-chested models in sheer, unzipped tops and dazzling blazers Sunday night, marking the return of the French label to Paris Fashion Week's menswear shows - and closing the week of events. Leggy and long-haired, they marched down a wide runway in sunglasses, hands thrust in front pockets, as spotlights blinked.

Marine Serre stretches style traditions at Paris Fashion Week

French label Marine Serre sent athletes and artists to stroll a track field runway on Saturday evening, showcasing a sport-inspired wardrobe infused with artistic references in an all-ages, open-to-the-public fashion show. Like Olympic opening ceremonies, delegations succeeded one another.

Filipina wins transgender pageant in Thailand

Filipina Fuschia Anne Ravena was crowned Miss International Queen 2022 on Saturday at a contest in Thailand billed as the world's largest and most popular transgender pageant. The 27-year-old business owner beat 22 other contestants for the crown, with the second and third place going to contestants from Colombia and France, respectively.

