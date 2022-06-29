Entertainment News Roundup: New documentary 'The Princess' immerses audiences in Diana's story; Woody Allen, in a rare interview, says he may stop directing movies and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

New documentary 'The Princess' immerses audiences in Diana's story

Oscar-nominated director Ed Perkins trawled through hundreds of hours of footage of Princess Diana in search of moments he hoped would offer a new perspective on her life and public image, 25 years after her death. His new film "The Princess" relies entirely on archive video to trace Diana's life from a timid teen to her death on Aug. 31, 1997, aged 36, and the unprecedented scenes of mourning that ensued.

Woody Allen, in a rare interview, says he may stop directing movies

Filmmaker Woody Allen, who has faced a backlash in Hollywood over a sexual assault allegation by his adopted daughter, said on Tuesday he will shoot a new film in Paris this fall and that it may be his last. Allen, 86, spoke in a rare interview to actor Alec Baldwin about his career and his new book "Zero Gravity," a collection of humor essays.

Dior sends models down the bucolic garden runway for Men's Paris Fashion Week

Dior transported its audience to a seaside garden between Normandy and Sussex on Friday for its latest menswear collection, aristo-chic with a utilitarian flair. A-lister celebrities including supermodel Naomi Campbell, Hollywood couple Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, ex-soccer star David Beckham, and rival designers Olivier Rousteing of Balmain and Matthew Williams from Givenchy, sat on real grass, along with the rest of the guests, surrounded by wildflowers.

