Entertainment News Roundup: R&B singer R. Kelly to be sentenced for luring women, girls for sex; New documentary 'The Princess' immerses audiences in Diana's story and more

R&B singer R. Kelly to be sentenced for luring women, girls for sex

Multiplatinum R&B singer R. Kelly will be sentenced on Wednesday for exploiting his stardom and wealth over decades to lure women and underage girls into his orbit for sex. Kelly, 55, was convicted last September in Brooklyn federal court following a 5-1/2 week trial that amplified accusations that had dogged the singer of the Grammy-winning hit "I Believe I Can Fly" since the early 2000s.

New documentary 'The Princess' immerses audiences in Diana's story

Oscar-nominated director Ed Perkins trawled through hundreds of hours of footage of Princess Diana in search of moments he hoped would offer new perspective on her life and public image, 25 years after her death. His new film "The Princess" relies entirely on archive video to trace Diana's life from a timid teen to her death on Aug. 31, 1997, aged 36, and the unprecedented scenes of mourning that ensued.

Woody Allen, in rare interview, says he may stop directing movies

Filmmaker Woody Allen, who has faced a backlash in Hollywood over a sexual assault allegation by his adopted daughter, said on Tuesday he will shoot a new film in Paris this fall and that it may be his last. Allen, 86, spoke in a rare interview to actor Alec Baldwin about his career and his new book "Zero Gravity," a collection of humor essays.

