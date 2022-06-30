Entertainment News Roundup: New documentary 'The Princess' immerses audiences in Diana's story; Woody Allen, in rare interview, says he may stop directing movies and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

R&B singer R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison in sex case

R. Kelly was sentenced on Wednesday to 30 years in prison, following the multiplatinum R&B singer's conviction for exploiting his stardom and wealth over decades to lure women and underage girls into his orbit for sex. The sentence was imposed nine months after Kelly, 55, was convicted of racketeering and sex crimes, in a trial that amplified accusations that had dogged the singer of the Grammy-winning hit "I Believe I Can Fly" for two decades.

A Minute With: Chris Pratt, Jack Carr and Constance Wu on 'The Terminal List'

Hollywood actor Chris Pratt brings author Jack Carr's best-seller "The Terminal List" to the small screen this week in a new television adaptation of the first novel in the hit book series. The "Jurassic World" star plays Navy SEAL officer James Reece who is trying to find out why his former platoon was ambushed on a botched mission.

New documentary 'The Princess' immerses audiences in Diana's story

Oscar-nominated director Ed Perkins trawled through hundreds of hours of footage of Princess Diana in search of moments he hoped would offer new perspective on her life and public image, 25 years after her death. His new film "The Princess" relies entirely on archive video to trace Diana's life from a timid teen to her death on Aug. 31, 1997, aged 36, and the unprecedented scenes of mourning that ensued.

Woody Allen, in rare interview, says he may stop directing movies

Filmmaker Woody Allen, who has faced a backlash in Hollywood over a sexual assault allegation by his adopted daughter, said on Tuesday he will shoot a new film in Paris this fall and that it may be his last. Allen, 86, spoke in a rare interview to actor Alec Baldwin about his career and his new book "Zero Gravity," a collection of humor essays.

Kanye West sued over claim of illegal sample on 'Donda 2'

Rapper, producer and entrepreneur Kanye West, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, was sued on Wednesday for allegedly sampling a song by musician Marshall Jefferson without permission. Ultra International Music Publishing LLC said https://tmsnrt.rs/3ubVFPi "Flowers" from West's album "Donda 2" includes a sample from Jefferson's 1986 dance song "Move Your Body" that is repeated at least 22 times.

