Entertainment News Roundup: R&B singer R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison in sex case; Verstappen now ready to cooperate with Netflix and more

R&B singer R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison in sex case

R. Kelly was sentenced on Wednesday to 30 years in prison, following the multiplatinum R&B singer's conviction for exploiting his stardom and wealth over decades to lure women and underage girls into his orbit for sex. The sentence was imposed nine months after Kelly, 55, was convicted of racketeering and sex crimes, in a trial that amplified accusations that had dogged the singer of the Grammy-winning hit "I Believe I Can Fly" for two decades.

Motor racing-Verstappen now ready to cooperate with Netflix

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen says he is now ready to work with the Netflix docu-series 'Drive to Survive' after previously shunning it for the way the protagonists were portrayed. The Red Bull driver did not cooperate with producers for the fourth season of the behind-the-scenes show which premiered this year.

A Minute With: Chris Pratt, Jack Carr and Constance Wu on 'The Terminal List'

Hollywood actor Chris Pratt brings author Jack Carr's best-seller "The Terminal List" to the small screen this week in a new television adaptation of the first novel in the hit book series. The "Jurassic World" star plays Navy SEAL officer James Reece who is trying to find out why his former platoon was ambushed on a botched mission.

Universal Music acquires 'Cosmik Debris' guitarist Frank Zappa's catalog

Universal Music Group on Thursday announced an agreement to acquire rock guitarist and composer Frank Zappa's catalog of music, recordings and film archive for an undisclosed fee. Big-name artists such as Bob Dylan, Sting and Neil Diamond in the recent past have sold their catalogs to music labels, helping them generate more revenue from licensing, brand deals and royalties.

Kanye West sued over claim of illegal sample on 'Donda 2'

Rapper, producer and entrepreneur Kanye West, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, was sued on Wednesday for allegedly sampling a song by musician Marshall Jefferson without permission. Ultra International Music Publishing LLC said https://tmsnrt.rs/3ubVFPi "Flowers" from West's album "Donda 2" includes a sample from Jefferson's 1986 dance song "Move Your Body" that is repeated at least 22 times.

