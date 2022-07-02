Entertainment News Roundup: Motor racing-Verstappen now ready to cooperate with Netflix; Jerry Hall files for divorce from Rupert Murdoch and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Motor racing-Verstappen now ready to cooperate with Netflix

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen says he is now ready to work with the Netflix docu-series 'Drive to Survive' after previously shunning it for the way the protagonists were portrayed. The Red Bull driver did not cooperate with producers for the fourth season of the behind-the-scenes show which premiered this year.

A Minute With: Chris Pratt, Jack Carr and Constance Wu on 'The Terminal List'

Hollywood actor Chris Pratt brings author Jack Carr's best-seller "The Terminal List" to the small screen this week in a new television adaptation of the first novel in the hit book series. The "Jurassic World" star plays Navy SEAL officer James Reece who is trying to find out why his former platoon was ambushed on a botched mission.

Universal Music acquires 'Cosmik Debris' guitarist Frank Zappa's catalog

Universal Music Group on Thursday announced an agreement to acquire rock guitarist and composer Frank Zappa's catalog of music, recordings and film archive for an undisclosed fee. Big-name artists such as Bob Dylan, Sting and Neil Diamond in the recent past have sold their catalogs to music labels, helping them generate more revenue from licensing, brand deals and royalties.

Kanye West sued over claim of illegal sample on 'Donda 2'

Rapper, producer, and entrepreneur Kanye West, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, was sued on Wednesday for allegedly sampling a song by musician Marshall Jefferson without permission. Ultra International Music Publishing LLC said https://tmsnrt.rs/3ubVFPi "Flowers" from West's album "Donda 2" includes a sample from Jefferson's 1986 dance song "Move Your Body" that is repeated at least 22 times.

Jerry Hall files for divorce from Rupert Murdoch

Jerry Hall officially filed for divorce from billionaire husband Rupert Murdoch on Friday six years after the pair married. The 65-year-old model and actress filed a petition in the Superior Court of California, citing "irreconcilable differences" as legal grounds for divorce.

