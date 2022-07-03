Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: Big wins for veteran Singapore singer at Taiwan music awards; Jerry Hall files for divorce from Rupert Murdoch, asks for spousal support

Chua, whose first album was the English-language "Bored" in 1997 and whose breakthrough Mandarin record was "Tanya" in 1999, won album of the year for "Depart", as well as best Mandarin album, best Mandarin female singer and best vocal album recording.

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Big wins for veteran Singapore singer at Taiwan music awards

Veteran Singaporean singer Tanya Chua took home four top prizes at Taiwan's Golden Melody Awards, one of the most prestigious entertainment events in the Chinese-speaking world. Chua, whose first album was the English-language "Bored" in 1997 and whose breakthrough Mandarin record was "Tanya" in 1999, won album of the year for "Depart", as well as best Mandarin album, best Mandarin female singer and best vocal album recording.

Jerry Hall files for divorce from Rupert Murdoch, asks for spousal support

Jerry Hall filed for divorce from billionaire husband Rupert Murdoch on Friday, citing "irreconcilable differences," six years after the pair married. The 66-year-old model sought unspecified spousal support and attorneys' fees from 91-year-old media mogul Murdoch, in a California court filing.

