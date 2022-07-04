Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: Big wins for veteran Singapore singer at Taiwan music awards; BTS rekindle debate about military service in South Korea and more

Chua, whose first album was the English-language "Bored" in 1997 and whose breakthrough Mandarin record was "Tanya" in 1999, won album of the year for "Depart", as well as best Mandarin album, best Mandarin female singer and best vocal album recording. BTS rekindle debate about military service in South Korea A surprise decision by South Korean boy band BTS to take a break from live shows has rekindled debate about mandatory military service in a country setting global pop-culture trends while facing a decades old Cold War threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2022 10:32 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 10:27 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Big wins for veteran Singapore singer at Taiwan music awards; BTS rekindle debate about military service in South Korea and more
BTS members (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Big wins for veteran Singapore singer at Taiwan music awards

Veteran Singaporean singer Tanya Chua took home four top prizes at Taiwan's Golden Melody Awards, one of the most prestigious entertainment events in the Chinese-speaking world. Chua, whose first album was the English-language "Bored" in 1997 and whose breakthrough Mandarin record was "Tanya" in 1999, won album of the year for "Depart", as well as best Mandarin album, best Mandarin female singer, and best vocal album recording.

BTS rekindle debate about military service in South Korea

A surprise decision by South Korean boy band BTS to take a break from live shows has rekindled debate about mandatory military service in a country setting global pop-culture trends while facing a decades-old Cold War threat. Military service is hugely contentious in South Korea where all able-bodied men aged between 18 and 28 are meant to serve for about two years as part of efforts to defend against a hostile North Korea.

Jerry Hall files for divorce from Rupert Murdoch, asks for spousal support

Jerry Hall filed for divorce from billionaire husband Rupert Murdoch on Friday, citing "irreconcilable differences," six years after the pair married. The 66-year-old model sought unspecified spousal support and attorneys' fees from 91-year-old media mogul Murdoch, in a California court filing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA; U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Top seed Swiatek stunned by Cornet in Wimbledon third round; Golf-Casey latest to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Top seed Swiatek stunned by Cornet in Wimbledon ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022