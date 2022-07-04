Entertainment News Roundup: Big wins for veteran Singapore singer at Taiwan music awards; BTS rekindle debate about military service in South Korea and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Big wins for veteran Singapore singer at Taiwan music awards

Veteran Singaporean singer Tanya Chua took home four top prizes at Taiwan's Golden Melody Awards, one of the most prestigious entertainment events in the Chinese-speaking world. Chua, whose first album was the English-language "Bored" in 1997 and whose breakthrough Mandarin record was "Tanya" in 1999, won album of the year for "Depart", as well as best Mandarin album, best Mandarin female singer, and best vocal album recording.

BTS rekindle debate about military service in South Korea

A surprise decision by South Korean boy band BTS to take a break from live shows has rekindled debate about mandatory military service in a country setting global pop-culture trends while facing a decades-old Cold War threat. Military service is hugely contentious in South Korea where all able-bodied men aged between 18 and 28 are meant to serve for about two years as part of efforts to defend against a hostile North Korea.

Jerry Hall files for divorce from Rupert Murdoch, asks for spousal support

Jerry Hall filed for divorce from billionaire husband Rupert Murdoch on Friday, citing "irreconcilable differences," six years after the pair married. The 66-year-old model sought unspecified spousal support and attorneys' fees from 91-year-old media mogul Murdoch, in a California court filing.

