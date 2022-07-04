Contributing towards social cause, a platform led by Latha Rajnikant’s We1 and Prerna Arora introducing 21 music videos, starting with RUK, in association with Bay Films

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4: Latha Rajnikanth’s We1 & Prerna Arora, in association with Bay Films, has created the magical Season 1 of RANG DE, consisting of stories of people from different walks of life woven into eight musical pieces which touch human emotions. This will be followed by seasons 2 & 3. This project is envisioned by Prerna Arora and is creatively mentored by Smt Latha Rajnikanth. Prerna, a visionary for strong & meaningful content, has given us some of the biggest films like Rustom, Padman, Toilet & Pari. She believes, “Creativity should be purposeful, and there are so many talents and gems worldwide. Attaching Latha ji’s platform will allow us to give talent an opportunity, fulfil a social cause and contribute to society. The first video single of this project is the most-awaited ‘RUK’ (Woh Pal), presenting the charming Rimi Sen, who is making a comeback on screen after a long hiatus, and she will be seen playing the role of a struggling singer. The second video, ‘MANZOOR’, features Shivin Narang. ‘Manzoor’ narrates a story of revenge and reincarnation in the southern state of Kerala. “Extremely honoured to join forces with Smt Latha Rajnikanth’s platform. In today's day & age, where storytelling has changed, platforms have changed, storytelling in short format, like a song, is difficult, and it's not only about the visuals but creating the right screenplay & emotions. Music is the live wire that connects us, humans, in our deep cells and touches a cord on our hearts. We have worked hard to choose the songs, and I'm extremely thrilled.” She adds, “Smt Latha Rajnikanth Ji needs no introduction but the fact that she has grown up in a creative & artistic background. With the lineage & background that she comes from, it's truly a pleasure to have her with us. She is helping me create these songs, as she is so creatively involved and does this to contribute to society with her social cause.” says Prerna Arora. Smt. Latha Rajinikanth Ji, through this platform, is leading her mission for us to create value and contribute to society through music, art, and culture. The upcoming season is the epitome of her vision. When asked about this project, Latha Ji says, “It was only natural for me to be creatively inclined. I was a singer from kindergarten and composed music and wrote lyrics for my songs and albums. But from the beginning, I always felt that there must be an underlying cause in our creative world. Let’s make creativity purposeful by encouraging many hidden talents & skills by providing a platform and opportunity, as this also contributes to the lives of many who are waiting for help. In this process, I would also like to contribute through my music to this cause I welcome all of you to join me to give back to the society that has given us much happiness through our art.'' Adhyayan Suman says, ''As an artist, it's essential for me to be responsible towards society and give back in ways that would create an impact, especially through art. I want to thank Prerna for going me this opportunity especially. We plan to create a lot of content for our channel and eventually open a music label where we will have the privilege to nurture talent from across the country!'' They will also be launching Singer and Composer Avinash Gupta with this project. Avinash is set to do four songs with them, one of which will depict the story of Krishna and Rukmani. Avinash will also have two songs in the movie that Prerna and Latha Ji are producing together, named Savera, with director Suresh krissna, who has directed many movies such as Baashaa, Aalavandhan, Sathya and many more. The film's songs will be on the floor soon; the shoot has begun for the same. “It’s an honour to be working with Latha Ji and Prerna in these projects, to see my work come to life with such amazing people and the creativity that’s going into the shoots is an incredible feeling. I am grateful for the opportunity and looking forward to the releases,” says Avinash. Archana S, Kussum Arora & Satyajit Gazmer will join as Co-producers and Khyati Kale as an associate producer.

